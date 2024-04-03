Best Venue for Both Rock Bands and DJs

The Larimer Lounge used to be primarily a rock club, but it has expanded its audience by welcoming other genres, especially EDM. These days, you can catch anyone from an indie singer-songwriter to a rock band to a techno DJ or dubstep artist here. The Larimer even has an SMS mailing list that will alert you to the best electronic-music artists coming to the venue, with the chance for guest-list spots and other deals. And when you're at the club, you won't want to leave; it boasts an easily accessible bar as well as an outdoor area in back where you can swap stories.