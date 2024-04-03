 Best Venue for Both Rock Bands and DJs 2024 | Larimer Lounge | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Venue for Both Rock Bands and DJs

Larimer Lounge

Jeff Davis

The Larimer Lounge used to be primarily a rock club, but it has expanded its audience by welcoming other genres, especially EDM. These days, you can catch anyone from an indie singer-songwriter to a rock band to a techno DJ or dubstep artist here. The Larimer even has an SMS mailing list that will alert you to the best electronic-music artists coming to the venue, with the chance for guest-list spots and other deals. And when you're at the club, you won't want to leave; it boasts an easily accessible bar as well as an outdoor area in back where you can swap stories.

Best Venue for Discovering New Bands

Skylark Lounge

Mason Craig

Perched at the corner of South Broadway and East Maple Avenue, the Skylark has a knack for hosting unfamiliar artists that easily become new favorites. One scroll through its website reveals an intriguing roster of under-the-radar musicians looking for their next big fan. The small stage upstairs in the Bobcat Club is the perfect place to catch a show during a night out on Broadway, and tickets are always on the cheaper end. Grab a drink, sit back and enjoy the tunes of Denver's independent musicians.

Best '90s Nostalgia Trip

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

Courtesy Oskar Blues Black Buzzard Facebook page

Heading behind the red velvet curtain and down the stairs into the Black Buzzard is such a throwback. The stripped-down venue allows for close proximity to those performing, with plenty of seating and a full bar that lets concert-goers choose their own adventure. Get sweaty in a mosh pit or sit on the sidelines watching acts take the stage. Either way, your flannels are welcome here, and you just might feel the urge to head to a Blockbuster store or flip through the Yellow Pages to dial your friend on their landline: The Black Buzzard is just that good at transporting you to simpler times.

Best Stepping-Stone Venue

Bluebird Theater

Anyone who's lived in the city for a while likely has fond memories from nights at the Bluebird Theater, which many musicians see as a key stepping stone on their path to stardom. It's where we catch acts on their come-up, and it's even where many return after hitting the mainstream — it's that beloved by the musicians who play there. Aside from the quality of the booking by AEG, the Bluebird keeps fans coming back for its intimate, funky setting, from the gargoyles on the walls to the balcony, where you can grab a beer and have a bird's-eye view of the dancing crowd.

Best Staff at a Venue

The Ogden Theatre

The Ogden Theatre is more than 100 years old, but this intimate concert venue still knows the definition of hospitality. The Ogden's security, bar and operations employees are attentive and kind, willing to give dizzy concert-goers a bottle of water and a place to sit or to point out the location of the bathrooms if needed. The staff is approachable and takes care of every patron. It's nice to know that no matter what happens at the Ogden, we're in good hands.

Best Venue Name

Your Mom's House

Sam Nguyen

You're going where? Your Mom's House is such a great name, simply because of the confusion it engenders in those new to the city. The funky spot is home to raucous open-mic nights flush with jams, as well as a dance floor built from light-up cubes that encourage you to dance like no one's watching. Your Mom's House pulls in acts from a multitude of genres, but jam, funk and EDM reign supreme here. It may not be where we'd take our moms, but it is the place to go for a night out you'll never forget — partly because of that embarrassing photographic evidence from your friends. We love this venue not only for its name, but also for the happy-go-lucky community you'll find there. See you at Your Mom's House!

Best Free Summer Concert Series

Levitt Pavilion

Joel Rekiel

Situated on the gentle slopes of Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion has captured the hearts of live-music lovers since it opened in 2017. And the nonprofit returns that love tenfold each year with its free summer concert series, which offers around fifty concerts where you can kick back and relax on a lawn chair without worrying about how much you have left to spend on booze or food. This year's series includes shows from the likes of Buffalo Nichols, Chali 2na and Cut Chemist; the venue has ticketed shows as well, with this year's lineup including the Beach Boys, slowdive and more. The free shows aren't the only way Levitt gives back: In 2020 the venue created its Bodies of Culture board, which just launched a mentorship program for young BIPOC musicians.

Best Ticketed Summer Concert Series

Denver Botanic Gardens

Brandon Marshall

Denver Botanic Gardens has been hosting its annual outdoor summer concert series, now produced in partnership with Swallow Hill Music, since 1980. The series includes ten concerts from June through August and showcases both local and national acts in an array of genres — all surrounded by the romantic beauty of the well-tended gardens. This summer will see shows from Graham Nash, DeVotchKa, Trombone Shorty, Emmylou Harris and more. The DBG also hosts Evenings Al Fresco in the summer, intimate music experiences that take place around the 24-acre grounds.

Best Music School Nonprofit

Swallow Hill Music

Swallow Hill Music

The next generation of Denver musicians is in good hands with Swallow Hill Music, where students can study classical, folk, jazz, pop, bluegrass, rock and more with professional local musicians. But the nonprofit also makes its mark on the city's music scene by producing a number of concert series at such venues as the Botanic Gardens, the Butterfly Pavilion, Four Mile Historic Park and the Clyfford Still Museum. Swallow Hill hosts its own concerts, too, where you can hear everything from world music to folk from musicians from around the globe.

Best Park for Free Live Music

City Park

Since 1986, City Park Jazz has produced ten concerts every summer, and catching a show here is a Denver tradition. The free series, which begins the first weekend of June, features some of the best local musicians in the city as well as touring artists, all playing jazz, blues, salsa and more at the park's iconic pavilion on Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. This year's lineup includes the legendary Hazel Miller & the Collective, Roka Hueka, Mistura Fina, Jakarta and more. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and some snacks and cocktails for the perfect summer evening.

cityparkjazz.org

