Best Venue Layout

Mission Ballroom has only been in operation since 2019, but it quickly solidified itself as one of the best venues in the city. Not only does the Mission bring in must-see touring artists, but it has a premier layout. Inspired by Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the wide, stadium-style steps provide unobstructed views of the stage, and the bars located on each side of the venue, top and bottom, ensure that you never have a long wait to get a drink. The floor area itself is huge, so there's always room to dance, and the 4,000-capacity venue has pitch-perfect acoustics.