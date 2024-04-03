Best Podcast

Radio programs in which partners with conflicting worldviews verbally joust have a high degree of difficulty, since what starts out as an honest disagreement can devolve into empty shtick. But so far, The Jeff and Bill Show, which debuted in February, is striking the right balance. Jeff Hunt, the former executive director of the Centennial Institute, a branch of Colorado Christian University, is a self-described MAGA lover who's able to explain why people of faith tend to overlook the personal foibles of one Donald J. Trump. In contrast, Bill Thorpe, a radio veteran and longtime producer for legendary yakker Peter Boyles, is stubbornly independent — meaning that he's ready, willing and able to call BS on ideologues of every stripe. Together, they're a potent pair with plenty of potential.