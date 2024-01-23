 Am I the Asshole for Smoking My Son's Weed? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Am I the Asshole for Smoking My Son's Weed?

"He kept smoking in the garage after I warned him, so I found his stash in there and smoked the rest."
January 23, 2024
cartoon character smokes a joint
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: My son is home from college (he's 21), and knows smoking is only allowed in the backyard. He kept smoking in the garage after I warned him, so I found his stash in there and smoked the rest. The next morning he was upset and called me a mooch. Am I the asshole for taking my son's weed?
Arcadia

Dear Arcadia: Most of these college boys start showing respect at some point, especially if you're helping them through school or putting a roof over their heads. That alone makes his "mooch" burn hilarious. You're entitled to tax his stash or ban smoking at the house altogether. Good luck getting a 21-year-old to see that, though.
click to enlarge Hands roll a marijuana joint over a RAW tray
Jacqueline Collins
Waking up to disappearing weed after a late night is one shitty revelation, even if you were justified in taking it. Your son probably thought he was getting away with the garage strategy until you sniffed out his stash, so his harsh reaction stems from discovering that he was one-upped while being punished like a child, all during a hangover. Admitting to smoking it may have robbed you of the moral high ground, even if he deserved the wake-up call, but I doubt he puffs one in the garage again.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Hello, Suburban Dispensaries. Goodbye, Mana Supply Co.

Openings & Closings

Hello, Suburban Dispensaries. Goodbye, Mana Supply Co.

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Smokus Pocus!

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Smokus Pocus!

By Westword Staff
Welcome to Colorado's First Cannabis Ghost Town

Marijuana

Welcome to Colorado's First Cannabis Ghost Town

By Thomas Mitchell
The Impact of Mixing Cannabis and Mushrooms

Ask a Stoner

The Impact of Mixing Cannabis and Mushrooms

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation