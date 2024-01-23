Am I the Asshole for Smoking My Son's Weed?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

My son is home from college (he's 21), and knows smoking is only allowed in the backyard. He kept smoking in the garage after I warned him, so I found his stash in there and smoked the rest. The next morning he was upset and called me a mooch. Am I the asshole for taking my son's weed?Most of these college boys start showing respect at some point, especially if you're helping them through school or putting a roof over their heads. That alone makes his "mooch" burn hilarious. You're entitled to tax his stash or ban smoking at the house altogether. Good luck getting a 21-year-old to see that, though.Waking up to disappearing weed after a late night is one shitty revelation, even if you were justified in taking it. Your son probably thought he was getting away with the garage strategy until you sniffed out his stash, so his harsh reaction stems from discovering that he was one-upped while being punished like a child, all during a hangover. Admitting to smoking it may have robbed you of the moral high ground, even if he deserved the wake-up call, but I doubt he puffs one in the garage again.