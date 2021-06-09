 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Business |

April Marijuana Sales Set Ground for a Big Summer

Thomas Mitchell | June 9, 2021 | 5:18pm
Canna City, a recreational dispensary in Commerce City.EXPAND
Canna City, a recreational dispensary in Commerce City.
Jacqueline Collins
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Colorado marijuana sales fell from March to April, according to the state Department of Revenue, but historical data shows that 2021 is set for one big year.

Despite April 20 (4/20) being one of the largest sales days or weekends of the year since marijuana was commercialized, April tends to see a dip in transaction revenue from March, staying flat or slightly dipping every year since recreational sales began in 2014.

That remained the case this year, DOR data shows, with dispensaries pulling in a little under $1 million less in April than in March. However, April 2021's tally of over $206.3 million is still 22 percent higher than 2020's mark in April, and 24 percent higher than 2019's numbers.

Related Stories

Marijuana sales trackers attribute the flatline to an extra day on the calendar in March, along with a dirty little secret among dispensaries: 4/20 might actually drag April's sales total down. Although April 20 attracts a lot of customers, most of those purchases are relatively large as shoppers take advantage of bulk deals on the marijuana industry's own version of Black Friday and St. Patrick's Day, leading to a drop in transactions for the rest of the month.

Over $768 million worth of marijuana products were sold in Colorado from January through April of this year, according to the DOR, responsible for more than $143 million in tax revenue. That's 32 percent higher than the same span last year, and business isn't likely to slow down, as April to May traditionally marks a seasonal rise in marijuana sales.

April Marijuana Sales Set Ground for a Big Summer (2)EXPAND
Colorado Department of Revenue

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.