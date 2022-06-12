Reader: There's No Point in Legalization If Weed Is Unaffordable

My Spark Denver, which sounds very similar to Proposition 119, which failed to win a statewide vote last November, would increase the city's recreational marijuana sales tax rate by 4.5 percent in order to raise funds for stipends that would be distributed to Denver families for learning enrichment programs. According to proponents of My Spark Denver, the tax hike would collect $22.5 million annually for an estimated 20,000 kids ages five to eighteen who live within city limits.
But judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook post, the higher tax in Denver would turn off most cannabis consumers. Says Yani:
They really think people will keep paying these taxes.Adds Melody:
There's no point in legalizing it if legal weed is unaffordable. It'll just drive people back to the cartels. Stupid.Replies Root:
Greedy fucks.Notes Kyle:
We aren't the only state with legal weed anymore, and the market was already over-saturated.Replies Shelby:
Some people trying to keep up with rent gas and food costs.Offers Ruby:
I hear the state is looking to increase the taxes, too. Guess they want the black market to be the biggest player...And Bret concludes with this:
Denver: please pass this!What do you think about the proposed initiative in Denver? What would happen if the city raised sales taxes on recreational marijuana?
Sincerely, Aurora, Lakewood, Adams County, Mountain View, Wheat Ridge, Boulder