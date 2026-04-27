Cannabis Calendar: Weed-Friendly Playoff Watch Parties, Hip-Hop Sessions

It’s time to bloom, and Colorado cannabis events are here to help. Whether it’s a pot-friendly NBA or NHL watch party, a pipe (and bong) painting session or a swanky weed-and-dinner pairing at a Longmont farm, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to have fun and enjoy the flowers.

Cirrus Anniversary Month

Through Thursday, April 30

Cirrus Social Club

3200 East Colfax Avenue

Denver’s newest cannabis lounge is already one year old, and its birthday couldn’t come at a better time. To celebrate 4/20 and a one-year anniversary, Cirrus Social Club has new cannabis menu offerings for the spring, as well as an updated rack of chef-crafted munchies and fresh decor. Celebrations and surprises will be taking place throughout April, so make your reservations and learn more at cirrussocialclub.com.

NBA and NHL Playoffs at Tetra Lounge

Through mid-June

Tetra Lounge

3039 Walnut Street

Looking for a place to puff and watch the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets through the playoffs? Head to Tetra Lounge, a licensed pot-friendly RiNo hangout with plenty of flat screen TVs, seats and tables for a stoned sports session. The BYOC (bring your own cannabis) venue often has a food truck or other munchie vendors, but you can also bring food in or order delivery, as long as no alcohol is involved. Buy a day pass for $20 (discounts are available for longer memberships) and learn more at tetralounge.com.

Kronic Karaoke

Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

Tetra Lounge

3039 Walnut Street

Want to see how good your vocal cords are after a few puffs? Get out to Kronic Karaoke every Tuesday night at Tetra Lounge. Hosted by Sissy Bronson, this weekly contest is higher on camaraderie than competition, but a winner must be crowned — and with it comes a $50 prize for the crowd favorite. Badged cannabis industry employees get in for free, and everyone else can for a $20 day pass. Learn more about the BYOC (bring your own cannabis) lounge by calling Tetra at 720-800-3011.

Cannabis-Friendly Live Jazz

Thursdays, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cirrus Social Club

3200 East Colfax Avenue

Live music and cannabis are now a regular occurrence in Denver thanks to Cirrus Social Club. You can catch a live jazz trio at the Colfax cannabis lounge every Thursday night for a $10 cover fee, with a full cannabis menu and a list of non-infused munchies available for purchase. Find out more at cirrussocialclub.com, and reserve a seat on OpenTable.

Classic Hip Hop Sesh

Wednesday, April 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cirrus Social Club

3200 East Colfax Avenue

Feel like going out and listening to hip hop, but without the alcohol or nightclub environment? Cirrus Social Club is playing the classics next Wednesday. The glamorous cannabis club will keep its seating environment in place, allowing you to enjoy Cirrus’s THC and flower offerings and share some snacks and munchies. “This isn’t a crowded club floor; it’s a curated listening experience,” according to organizers. Book a table and learn more at cirrussocialclub.com/cirrus-social-club-events.

420 POT-tery Paint Night

Thursday, April 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Got Paint?

14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Customize your own pipe, bong and other cannabis utensils during pot-tery night at Got Paint? inside of Colorado Mills mall. Tickets are $12.51 and include art materials and instruction. Items to paint must be purchased at the event and are available for $15 to $70. Learn more and register to attend at eventbrite.com/e/420-pot-tery-paint-night-tickets-1987537402875.

Onsite MMJ Evaluations

Sunday, May 3

The Center

600 South Broadway

Interested in becoming a registered medical marijuana patient, but don’t know how or where to go? Head to medical (and recreational) dispensary the Center for an onsite medical marijuana evaluation from Canna Care Colorado. The consultation fee is $150, with promotions at the Center for those take part. Schedule a session for Sunday at learn more at cannacarecolorado.com/services-4.

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Mason Jar’s Sound on the Farm III

Saturday, May 9, 6 to 10 p.m.

Private venue shared upon registration

Held at a private farm in Longmont, Mason Jar Event Group’s next party in its Sound on the Farm series promises not just cannabis and food from Colorado purveyors, but a guided sound journey, live music from DJ Toomas and violinist Coleen Dieker, craft and wellness vendors, a photo booth and glitter bar, strolls around the orchard and more. Food will be prepared by chef David Pitula of Whistling Boar, with cannabis goodies and demos from esteemed brands like 710 Labs, In House Melts and Puffco. Learn more about the event and register (21+) at tickettailor.com/events/masonjareventgroup.

Sunday Service

Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m. to noon

Plant Magic Cafe

925 East 17th Avenue

Dive into the community of natural psychedelic medicine at Plant Magic Cafe’s Sunday Service. This edition will include a fireside chat, sharing circle and Kirtan, an ancient practice of call-and-response chanting rooted in India’s Bhakti tradition. The spiritual service will be led by psilocybin educator and activist Travis Tyler Fluck, Plant Magic Cafe’s Meaghan Len, Akoni and Kirtan guide Janaki. Register to attend and learn more at plantmagic.org/events/sunday-service-May-10.

Take a ride on one of several cannabis-friendly tours around Denver. Jacqueline Collins

Ongoing Cannabis Events:

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Mile High Loop Tour

Daily

Green Spaces Marketplace

2590 Walnut Street

Take a weed-friendly trip around the city, with stops including a local dispensary, the 16th Street Mall, Larimer Square, the Denver Art Museum and more. The tour starts and ends at Green Spaces Marketplace in RiNo; tickets (21+) are $77 each at mycannabistours.com.

Get High on a Mountain Tour

Daily, 4 p.m.

Colorado Cannabis Tours

1904 South Cherokee Street

Head for the hills inside a cannabis-friendly van during the Get High on a Mountain Tour. After dropping by Colorado Cannabis Tours headquarters in south Denver, you’ll jump aboard the tour van. Once inside, you’re free to light up any cannabis or hash you bring along before the van heads to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Lookout Mountain, Buffalo’s Bill’s grave and the Lariat Loot, with plenty of time to take photos and enjoy the views. The final stop is the Golden Mill bar, owned by Coors Brewery, for suds and munchies. Tickets for the ride are $89 at coloradocannabistours.com.

RiNo Murals Tour

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Green Spaces Marketplace

2590 Walnut Street

RiNo is a hot spot for Denver and art, so why not ride around in a weed-friendly bus while checking out some of the state’s best murals and wall paintings? After stocking up at a nearby dispensary, the bus will show you around one of Denver’s most popular art districts, joint in hand. Tickets (21+) are $77 each at mycannabistours.com, and must be purchased in quantities of two or more.

Cannabis Spa Happy Hour

Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Pure Elevations Spa

185 South Santa Fe Drive

Ever want to get high at the spa? From massages to pedicures, Pure Elevations is the only licensed cannabis-friendly spa in Colorado. Buy a blunt and a Blueberry Yum Yum sugar body scrub, or a Keef THC mocktail and a manicure, and relax in the spa or its smoke-friendly back patio. From noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Pure Elevations offers a 10 percent discount on all services and will give you a penny joint upon booking. Go to pureelevations.com to learn more and book a session.

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Flower Power Yoga

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton Street

Five Points wellness studio Urban Sanctuary is hosting a plant-friendly yoga class for movement, healing and flow. Although herbal combustion is allowed (you must bring your own plant medicine), it’s not required. Attendance (21+) for walk-ins is $25; learn more and RSVP on Meetup.

Ghosts and Green Walking Tour

Wednesdays through Sundays

Starts at Cirrus Social Club

3200 East Colfax Avenue

Embark on a three-hour tour of Denver haunts…but first, it’s time to get high. Hosted by Denver Smile High Tours, the Ghosts and Green tour starts at swanky cannabis lounge Cirrus Social Club, where you’ll meet your tour guide and gather with the rest of the group. After enjoying the cannabis bar at Cirrus, it’s time for a walk around some of Denver’s oldest, grandest homes in Capitol Hill and through Cheesman Park, where there are ghostly tales aplenty. Learn more and book a spot on the tour for $40 at smilehightours.com.

Tetra Trivia Night

Wednesdays, 8 to 11 p.m.

Tetra Lounge

3039 Walnut Street

Looking for a fun way to get over hump day? Tetra Lounge hosts trivia night every Wednesday, with gifts and prizes going to lucky contestants and the most knowledgeable teams. It’s a Bodega will be on the scene with exotic and nostalgic snacks and soft drinks as co-owner Adam leads the trivia. Entry to the BYOC lounge on game night is $20 online or at the door. Learn more at tetralounge.com/events.

Toking & Tacos Tour

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

Green Spaces Marketplace

2590 Walnut Street

This cannabis-friendly tour, set for two hours, will take you to a handful of Denver’s hottest taco spots for samples — after you hit up a dispensary and burn one, of course. The tour starts and ends at Green Space Market Place in RiNo, so don’t worry about driving. Tickets (21+) are $77 each at mycannabistours.com.

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Cirrus Happy Hour

Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m.

Cirrus Social Club

3200 East Colfax Avenue

Want to check out Denver’s new cannabis bar, but the budget is light? Head to Cirrus Social Club every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., when you can rip a Volcano Vaporizer bag for $4.20 or bowls from the bong for $7. There are discounts on beverages and munchies, as well, so walk in or reserve a table at cirrussocialclub.com.

Seed to Sale Tour

Thursdays through Mondays, 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Seed & Smith Denver

5070 Oakland Street

Ever wanted to learn more about the life of a cannabis plant? See what it takes to run a cannabis cultivation, processing lab and retail dispensary with Seed & Smith, a vertically integrated marijuana business. Check out the grow room, hold a pound of weed, and get plenty of free smells in. Tours (21+) are free, but you have to sign up online first at seedandsmith.com/cannabistour.

How to Grow Mushrooms Class

Fridays and Saturdays

Mushroom Classroom

250 West Jewell Avenue

Interested in the world of mushrooms and mycelium? From psychedelics to tasty delicacies, you’ll learn about mushrooms and mushroom cultivation during this brief weekend course. Sign up for a $10 class on various times every Friday and Saturday, and you’ll leave with a notebook full of information about cultivation, potential health benefits, microdosing and more. Sign up for a seat and find out more on Eventbrite.

Puff, Pass and Paint: Blacklight Edition

Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m., Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Cannabis Tours

1904 South Cherokee Street

Looking for a more psychedelic cannabis high? Step inside to Colorado Cannabis Tours headquarters, where the original Puff, Pass and Paint class hosts a glow-in-the-dark version every weekend. Visitors bring their own cannabis to consume, but all the painting materials and black lights are provided, and an instructor is there to help you paint in the dark. Admission into two-hour session is $49. Find out more and discover other pot-friendly classes and tours at coloradocannabistours.com.



Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.