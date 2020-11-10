Ask a Stoner: Do Dispensary Bottles Keep Weed Fresh?

Dear Stoner: Does the plastic bottle a dispensary gives me keep my weed fresh? It takes me over a week to finish a couple grams, and it seems dry on the last day.

Christian

Dear Christian: Every regular user needs a nug jug. People who smoke their purchases in two days probably won't notice a huge difference in their buds by the end — even though there is one — but if cannabis sits in that plastic bottle for any longer, you’ll taste the dryness, and your throat will probably feel it, too. That's because those containers don't seal out all of the air. Just buy a Mason jar and some humidifier packets, as Colorado's climate makes our pot dry to begin with, and you’re good. No need to go overboard with a $25 jar from a head shop.



Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us