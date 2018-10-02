Denver-Based Edibles Brand Dixie Elixirs Plans to Go Public in Canada

Add Dixie Elixirs to the list of Colorado cannabis companies continuing to expand north of the border. The pot-infused-products company just announced plans to go public on the Canadian Securities Exchange pending approval from the CSE.

Instead of jumping into the Canadian stock exchange headfirst and going through the lengthy process of going public itself, the private Dixie wants to purchase a company that is already public in Canada. In an October 1 announcement, Dixie laid out plans for a reverse takeover of Academy Explorations Limited, a Canadian company that "does not have significant operations" and "intends to invest in, merge with, or [undergo] a reverse take-over by another corporation," according to Academy's Bloomberg profile.

If the purchase is approved by the CSE, Dixie plans to change the name of Academy Explorations Limited to Dixie Brands (USA) Inc. According to Dixie, the move would make it the largest infused-products brand in legal cannabis; this all comes fresh off a Series C fundraising round of approximately $25 million.