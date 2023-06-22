Ask a Stoner: Does Managing a Dispensary Have a Future?

Dear Stoner: I've been killing it as a budtender, but only approached it as a job to pay bills during school. Now our VP wants me to become a manager, which looks like a stressful job. Is that a position with a future? I don't have many friends in the industry to ask.
Mandy
Dear Mandy: A Reddit thread on a local cannabis page dove into this topic a few weeks ago, and most of the respondents said they made around $40,000 to $50,000 for similar jobs, which sounded like very demanding work. Most market reports have the same numbers — but the most important part here is your future.
suffering a recession right now, and you can always return to the industry if retail is that easy for you.
