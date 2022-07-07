Support Us

Ask a Stoner: What's With All of These Infused Pre-Rolls?

July 7, 2022 5:57AM

Ask a Stoner: What's With All of These Infused Pre-Rolls?
Dear Stoner: What’s with all of the infused pre-rolls at dispensaries lately?
June

Dear June: We’ve noticed that trend, and have come up with a few reasons for it. For starters, there’s a flood of cheap wholesale weed on the market right now, and making infused pre-rolls is a quick way for growers and extractors to sell it off. Obtaining an infused-products license, purchasing surplus weed and pairing it with cheaply made THC oil is an easy operation compared to running a dispensary or cultivation — but growers and hash makers are getting in on the action, too.
click to enlarge Pre-rolls are getting juiced up, but are they worth buying? - KATE MCKEE SIMMONS
Pre-rolls are getting juiced up, but are they worth buying?
Kate McKee Simmons
“We’re seeing the market go two ways right now: toward higher-end products like rosin, and toward more convenient and affordable products like pre-rolls,” explains Lianna Loving, the Colorado sales director for Viola Brands. For respected companies that both grow and extract, such as Viola, an infused pre-roll venture is one more way to diversify as shopping and price trends change. Unless you trust the brands selling these juiced-up joints, though, I still suggest rolling your own. There’s a lot you can hide between those papers.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
