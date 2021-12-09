Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Is Catnip Basically Marijuana for Cats?

December 9, 2021 5:58AM

Ask a Stoner: Is Catnip Basically Marijuana for Cats?
Westword
Dear Stoner: Everyone talks about getting dogs high. Why not cats? Is it because they’re used to getting high from catnip?
Kathryn

Dear Kathryn: About 17 million more American households have dogs than cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, but it’s not just the numbers. A cat won’t stand for a shitty owner blowing smoke in its face as an obedient dog might, and dogs are more likely to eat edibles left around the house than cats. Despite the disparities, though, cats have gotten into stashes before, and information is readily available for what to do if that happens: Call a vet and monitor its behavior, essentially.
click to enlarge Don’t go to PetSmart next time you run out of pot: Catnip doesn’t affect humans the same way. - FLICKR/ANDREA
Don’t go to PetSmart next time you run out of pot: Catnip doesn’t affect humans the same way.
Flickr/andrea
Cannabis is extremely potent and possibly even toxic to cats, but catnip does sorta seem like the feline version of weed. According to pet news website Daily Paws, catnip “affects the brain of a cat when it's inhaled or eaten” and may cause “happy” and “mellow” chemical responses in their brains. Add in the munchies, and that sounds a lot like a pre-dinner joint session to me. That said, don’t go to PetSmart next time you run out of pot: Catnip doesn’t affect humans the same way, and users report feeling pretty awful after smoking it.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation