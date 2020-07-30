 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Can We Speed Up Dispensaries?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can We Speed Up Dispensaries?

Herbert Fuego | July 30, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Dear Stoner: Can we rethink the dispensary sales model? I’m sick of standing in line so long just to buy the same damn thing every time.
Jinny

Dear Jinny: I’m sure dispensaries would probably prefer to let us browse, grab products and fill a shopping cart instead of allowing us in one by one for individual sales. Not only does that technique slow things down and give budtenders way too much power — no shade at budtenders, but it’s true — but it makes discovering new extractor or edibles brands tough, leaving you to buy the same damn thing every time. The current constraints aren’t by choice, though; they’re enforced by state regulations, built after a medical marijuana model that requires more of a one-on-one interaction between patient and budtender.

Ask a Stoner: Can We Speed Up Dispensaries?
Philip Poston

Related Stories

Marijuana Deals Near You

Even dispensaries with enough space to allow customers to wander must keep their products for sale behind the counter or glass so that people can’t grab their things and throw them down at the cash register.

It’s hard to complain about the system right now without hearing a small violin playing between your ears, especially to anyone who doesn’t live in a state with legal cannabis. Still, it does get annoying when you’re waiting 25 minutes behind four people just to buy a pre-ordered eighth (and with social distancing guidelines enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is taking even longer).

That process takes no more than five minutes under an open retail model.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.