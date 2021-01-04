Cannabis Calendar: Mason Jar Unpacked

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The COVID-19 pandemic has essentially killed in-person cannabis events for now, but there are plenty of virtual classes and parties going on, like a virtual cannabis dinner party with Mason Jar Event Group and G. Love, and January's Winter Hemp Summit, a day full of conversations with the Colorado hemp industry's major players. Find out more below in our Cannabis Calendar.

420 Fellowship

Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Held every Sunday, the 420 Fellowship is a series of non-religious spiritual chats and marijuana-friendly meditation sessions streamed live on YouTube. Register to attend the virtual gathering (21+) on Eventbrite, and learn more at the fellowship's website.

Colorado Winter Hemp Summit

Thursday, January 14, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The pandemic has forced Colorado's annual Winter Hemp Summit online, but the virtual series of discussions, presentations and Q&As still promises to fully inform attendees about the latest trends, issues and policy updates concerning the hemp industry. Speakers includes state Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, hemp attorney Bob Hoban, Vote Hemp president Eric Steenstra and more. Tickets are $49.

Cannabis Communion Cave Ceremony

Friday, January 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This monthly meditation ceremony is available to any cannabis user (21+) who lives in a legalized state. Meditation leader Quynn will guide you through an audio-only Zoom circle to get comfortable before guests are taken on a five-to-ten-minute meditation followed by a fifteen-minute sound journey to deepen the imagination. Requested donations range from $9 to $29; learn more on Eventbrite.

Mason Jar Unpacked, Live and Virtual

Thursday, January 28

Hosted by Mason Jar Event Group, this live-streaming party will showcase music, a local chef and some Colorado cannabis producers. A ticket to the virtual fun includes a three-course meal from chef Kevin Grossi of the Regional, music from Grammy-nominated G. Love, and cannabis goodies from Organic Alternatives. Registered guests will pick up their pre-made meals and cannabis bags from the Regional and Organic Alternatives in Fort Collins, and will be sent a link for the night's fun. Request an invite with Mason Jar before registering.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.