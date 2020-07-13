Cannabis Calendar: A High-Flying Summer

Whether the heat is keeping you indoors or the sun is pulling you outside, this week has something for everyone. You can network with colleagues, head off on a cannabis-friendly hike or even attend a virtual concert with Public Enemy's DJ.

Find out more about the week's coming events as well as future fun below.

Networking at Cultivated Synergy

Thursday, July 16, 4 to 6 p.m.

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Miss being face to face with your cannabis brothers and sisters? Hit up Cultivated Synergy, a private event space, for a fun night of cannabis chats, networking and business presentations. Attendance is $8, but free online viewing is available.

CannaVenture Hike: Longhorn Trail

Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

White Ranch Park

Get outside with other hiking cannabis lovers at Longhorn Trail in White Ranch Park, Jefferson County's largest open-space park, where you can enjoy the views of Ralston Reservoir and consume cannabis (21+) at your own risk. Get directions and RSVP on CannaVenture's website.

Virtual Cannabis Pitch Event

Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trying to get into the cannabis game but don't have the capital? Pitch your business plan to Cannabis 10X, a panel of cannabis investors looking to become the Shark Tank of pot. Learn more and register to present in front of the panel at the Cannabis 10X website.

Virtual 7/20 Party

Monday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Colorado dispensary chain Lightshade is teaming up with DJ Lord of Public Enemy and others for an online show. Follow the virtual concert's website for updates.



Upcoming Events:

Woven Hemp Sleeve Workshop

Wednesday, August 12, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Lyons Farmette

4121 Ute Highway, Lyons

Whether you're drinking a cold beer, seltzer or soda pop, everyone needs a good koozie during summer time. With Anne Weil, you can make your own — out of hemp! For $70, the needling author will guide you through a three-hour weaving class where you can make your own hemp glass sleeves, a technique that can be applied to bowls, baskets and other containers. You can also bring your own supplies and participate for $45.

Women's Ganja Yoga Spa

Thursday, August 27, through Sunday, August 30

Lazy RB Ranch

2649 Grand County Road 83, Winter Park

The sixth annual women's retreat of self-care is going to Winter Park, with three and a half days full of yoga, meditation, massage, hot springs, personal workshops and cannabis. Lodging, meals (including one cannabis-infused dinner), classes and cannabis are included with the registration cost, which ranges from $949 to $1,099 depending on the size of your accommodations. Find out more on Eventbrite (21+).



Ongoing Events

Hemp Fact Fridays

Fridays, 10 a.m.

Hosted by CBD company Cherry Blossom CBD, these weekly online gatherings cover hemp and CBD FAQs for new and novice users. Future chats include subjects like oral and sublingual CBD ingestion, hemp extract varieties and proper CBD topical use. Find out more on Cherry Blossom's Facebook page.

International Church of Cannabis Community Nights

Wednesdays and Sundays

Elevationists, rejoice: Your church hasn't left you high and dry, despite shutting down in-person services for the moment. Until the demand is gone, International Church of Cannabis co-founder Lee Molloy will host online services every Sunday night, with regular community and movie nights on Wednesdays. For those who aren't members and are already receiving the email invitations, register for free with the church online and learn how to use Zoom, the church's video-conferencing app of choice; you can watch from the sidelines on Facebook.



Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.