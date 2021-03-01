Cannabis Calendar: NoCo Hemp Expo Returns

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

In-person events are back on the Cannabis Calendar, with the NoCo Hemp Expo returning to Denver this March after being forced to go virtual in 2020. Until then, check out virtual classes and meetups about spirituality, lawmaking and hemp. Find out more below.

420 Fellowship

Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Held every Sunday, the 420 Fellowship is a series of non-religious spiritual chats and marijuana-friendly meditation sessions streamed live on YouTube. Register to attend the virtual gathering (21+) on Eventbrite, and learn more at the fellowship's website.

State Regulators and the Future of Hemp

Thursday, March 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Arcview Group, this virtual hemp town hall will feature state hemp regulatory leaders in science, enforcement and agriculture, including Colorado's Industrial Hemp Program manager Brian Koontz, as well as several industry professionals. Register with Arcview to watch the town hall for free.

Black Cannabis Equity Initiative Discussion and Updates

Friday, March 5, 3 to 5 p.m.

This Zoom chat will cover current and upcoming cannabis issues such as hospitality, delivery, conviction clearing, social equity efforts and more, with speaking appearances by a handful of state representatives, industry professionals and state regulators. Register for the Zoom session here.

Colorado NORML Meeting

Tuesday, March 9, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Colorado chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws will hold its monthly meeting on Zoom and Facebook Live, with Hemp Way Foods founder and chef Carla Boyd and Tuy Lam of Kind Meds each giving a presentation. Find out more at the Colorado NORML Facebook page.

NoCo Hemp Expo

Thursday, March 25, through Saturday, March 27

National Western Complex

4655 Humboldt Street

One of the world's largest hemp trade shows is gearing up for an in-person return this March. The NoCo Hemp Expo will follow state health and social distancing guidelines, according to organizers, but will still feature three days of hemp presentations and discussion, as well as an expo hall all three days. Learn more about the expo and buy tickets at the event's website.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.