Cannabis Calendar: Let's Talk About Hempcrete

We've never been quiet about how cool hempcrete is. The concrete-like hemp building material naturally regulates humidity and temperature and gets stronger over time, absorbing carbon dioxide and fire at higher rates than the stuff in our sidewalks.

You can learn about the powers and future of hempcrete for free this week during an online webinar, but the plant action in our Cannabis Calendar doesn't end there. Attend an online support group chat for military veterans, visit a virtual cultivation seminar or sign up for a DIY pipe class. Find out more below.

Colorado NORML Chapter Meeting

Monday, November 2, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

OH Zone

2020 Kipling Street, Lakewood

The local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is back to holding monthly meetings in person, hosting its next shindig at OH Zone. Hear about local and national cannabis policy updates and learn more about the November election's impact on Colorado pot. Find attendance information on Facebook.

Building With Hempcrete

Saturday, November 7, 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Hear from a panel of hemp, building and sustainable construction experts during this roundtable chat and Q&A about hempcrete, a more efficient concrete-like building material made from hemp. The virtual discussion is free to attend after registering on Eventbrite.

The Science of Cannabinoid Cultivation

Saturday, November 14, through Sunday, November 15

As much as we like to believe cannabis cultivation is an art, it's really a science. This two-day webinar will teach attendees how to apply the natural part of that science, diving into living-soil techniques and how to feed and protect cannabis plants using what the planet provides. Register for six live sessions of conversations and presentations (with a month of free recorded replays) for $50.

Leaf411 Learning Series: Supporting Veterans

Thursday, November 19, 4 to 7 p.m.

Leaf411, a network of nurses that provide educational tools about medical marijuana, is hosting an online support group for veterans interested in using cannabis. Viewers will hear from medical marijuana advocates and veterans who use cannabis, as well as learn more about how using cannabis affects Veterans Affairs benefits. Find out more on Facebook.

Making Your Own Pipe

Monday, November 30, 4 to 6 p.m.

Mountain Pup

2293 South Genoa Street, Aurora

Learn how to make a classic hardwood smoking pipe with professionals at Mountain Pup. After picking out wood blanks, both natural and dyed, you'll watch them be cut, carved, engraved (if you like), polished and finished into a working pipe. And you can even bring your own herb to try it out at the end. Tickets (21+) are $49 on Eventbrite.



Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.