 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Hemp seeds can make for delicious food ingredients.
Hemp seeds can make for delicious food ingredients.
Jacqueline Collins

Cannabis Calendar: Hemp Dinner on a Longmont Farm

Westword Staff | August 31, 2020 | 7:25am
AA

Denver's cannabis space is taking a small break in this week's Cannabis Calendar, but September promises to bring the fun, with a free international cannabis conference, a five-course hemp dinner in Longmont, and more. Find out below.

Entering Cannabis: The Global Landscape
Wednesday, September 9, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Join over thirty speakers, twenty vendors and thousands of attendees at this day-long cannabis conference for emerging industry professionals around the world. Each session covers different countries and international regions, and covers various aspects of the medical and recreational marijuana sectors. Register for free at Eventbrite.

5 Kingdoms of Nature Farms Dinner
Saturday, September 19, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
MetaCarbon Organic Farm
4640 Hygiene Road, Longmont
Drive up to a Longmont farm to enjoy a five-course meal infused with hemp. The non-intoxicating food and fun to follow is hosted by MetaCarbon Organic Farm, which is bringing along Jeff Franco of Thievery Corporation, Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds, Casey Russell of Magic Beans and ETHNO to pump up the volume. Attendance is $100 per person.

Related Stories

Marijuana Deals Near You

Cannabis Public Policy Conference
Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
Dozens of cannabis-industry executives and policy experts will descend upon Cultivated Synergy to talk about the future of the pot trade, including business issues such as banking, federal regulations, social equity and more. The conference will be held in person, but attendees can join virtually from their computers, too. Tickets start at $29 for virtual access and $199 to join in person.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.