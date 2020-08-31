Cannabis Calendar: Hemp Dinner on a Longmont Farm

Denver's cannabis space is taking a small break in this week's Cannabis Calendar, but September promises to bring the fun, with a free international cannabis conference, a five-course hemp dinner in Longmont, and more. Find out below.

Entering Cannabis: The Global Landscape

Wednesday, September 9, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Join over thirty speakers, twenty vendors and thousands of attendees at this day-long cannabis conference for emerging industry professionals around the world. Each session covers different countries and international regions, and covers various aspects of the medical and recreational marijuana sectors. Register for free at Eventbrite.

5 Kingdoms of Nature Farms Dinner

Saturday, September 19, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

MetaCarbon Organic Farm

4640 Hygiene Road, Longmont

Drive up to a Longmont farm to enjoy a five-course meal infused with hemp. The non-intoxicating food and fun to follow is hosted by MetaCarbon Organic Farm, which is bringing along Jeff Franco of Thievery Corporation, Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds, Casey Russell of Magic Beans and ETHNO to pump up the volume. Attendance is $100 per person.

Cannabis Public Policy Conference

Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Dozens of cannabis-industry executives and policy experts will descend upon Cultivated Synergy to talk about the future of the pot trade, including business issues such as banking, federal regulations, social equity and more. The conference will be held in person, but attendees can join virtually from their computers, too. Tickets start at $29 for virtual access and $199 to join in person.



