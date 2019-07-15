Five Weed-Friendly Cabins, Campgrounds and RV Parks

Colorado's very great outdoors attracted tourists long before legal cannabis did, but since recreational marijuana was legalized in this state, campers, hikers and bikers have connected the two for a different experience with nature.

Unfortunately, most of us are breaking the law when we toke up on the trail. Public cannabis consumption is illegal in Colorado, and national parks and forests (federal land) ban both cannabis consumption and possession. However, private campgrounds, cabin complexes and RV parks can be 4/20-friendly, and we've found at least five of them in Colorado.

Boulder Adventure Lodge

91 Fourmile Canyon Drive, Boulder

303-444-0882

a-lodge.com

Known as much for its outdoor activities as for its cannabis policy, Boulder Adventure Lodge is a pot-friendly cabin and camping area that also has a slackline park, nearby creek and regular group hikes, rock-climbing sessions and more. Each cabin comes with a vaporizer (no smoking indoors), and there are designated areas outside for smoking.

CanyonSide Campground

33040 Poudre Canyon Road, Bellvue

970-881-3481

canyonsidecampground.com

CanyonSide is another well-known camping area that allows cannabis use in and around its cabins, full-hookup RV area and campsites. The site is close to hiking, fishing and tubing opportunities, and just a short drive from Fort Collins breweries and dispensaries.

Wilderness Bud and Breakfast

11651 County Road 326, Pagosa Springs

970-946-2644

wildbandb.com

Nestled in a high mountain valley and adjacent to the San Juan Wilderness Area and Continental Divide, Wilderness Bud and Breakfast is for campers only — but you can still sleep in style. On top of tent sites (you can bring your own or rent one for $20), the pot-friendly campground also offers tipis with single and double beds that come with tables and fire pans for an easier stay.

Camp Kush

30261 Road H, Cortez

970-564-0420

campkush4corners.com

This camping and RV spot, located near the Four Corners, just opened for its second season of cannabis-friendly outdoor lodging. Hostel sleeping and private cabins range from $20 to $45 a night, while tent and vehicle camping sites, equipped with awnings for sun and rain protection, are also available.

Rustic River Cabins

2550 U.S. Highway 34, Drake

970-586-8493

You can vaporize cannabis in any of the nine cabins at Rustic River, and smoke as much as you want outside on the grounds. Located near Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, the fifteen-acre site has walking trails, a community campfire and a picnic area. The cabins were built in the 1940s and feature wood-burning fireplaces and cool old Western decor, but are updated with wi-fi and electricity.



