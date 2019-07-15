 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Breathe in America (and some Durban Poison) before roasting those marshmallows.EXPAND
Breathe in America (and some Durban Poison) before roasting those marshmallows.
Jacqueline Collins

Five Weed-Friendly Cabins, Campgrounds and RV Parks

Herbert Fuego | July 15, 2019 | 9:59am
AA

Colorado's very great outdoors attracted tourists long before legal cannabis did, but since recreational marijuana was legalized in this state, campers, hikers and bikers have connected the two for a different experience with nature.

Unfortunately, most of us are breaking the law when we toke up on the trail. Public cannabis consumption is illegal in Colorado, and national parks and forests (federal land) ban both cannabis consumption and possession. However, private campgrounds, cabin complexes and RV parks can be 4/20-friendly, and we've found at least five of them in Colorado.

Boulder Adventure Lodge
91 Fourmile Canyon Drive, Boulder
303-444-0882
a-lodge.com
Known as much for its outdoor activities as for its cannabis policy, Boulder Adventure Lodge is a pot-friendly cabin and camping area that also has a slackline park, nearby creek and regular group hikes, rock-climbing sessions and more. Each cabin comes with a vaporizer (no smoking indoors), and there are designated areas outside for smoking.

Related Stories

CanyonSide Campground
33040 Poudre Canyon Road, Bellvue
970-881-3481
canyonsidecampground.com
CanyonSide is another well-known camping area that allows cannabis use in and around its cabins, full-hookup RV area and campsites. The site is close to hiking, fishing and tubing opportunities, and just a short drive from Fort Collins breweries and dispensaries.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Wilderness Bud and Breakfast
11651 County Road 326, Pagosa Springs
970-946-2644
wildbandb.com
Nestled in a high mountain valley and adjacent to the San Juan Wilderness Area and Continental Divide, Wilderness Bud and Breakfast is for campers only — but you can still sleep in style. On top of tent sites (you can bring your own or rent one for $20), the pot-friendly campground also offers tipis with single and double beds that come with tables and fire pans for an easier stay.

Camp Kush
30261 Road H, Cortez
970-564-0420
campkush4corners.com
This camping and RV spot, located near the Four Corners, just opened for its second season of cannabis-friendly outdoor lodging. Hostel sleeping and private cabins range from $20 to $45 a night, while tent and vehicle camping sites, equipped with awnings for sun and rain protection, are also available.

Rustic River Cabins
2550 U.S. Highway 34, Drake
970-586-8493
You can vaporize cannabis in any of the nine cabins at Rustic River, and smoke as much as you want outside on the grounds. Located near Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, the fifteen-acre site has walking trails, a community campfire and a picnic area. The cabins were built in the 1940s and feature wood-burning fireplaces and cool old Western decor, but are updated with wi-fi and electricity.

Know of any other good, cannabis-friendly spots? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >