Mary Jane's House Dispensary Opens Near Denver Airport

Bright-orange colors and pictures of sunsets and palm trees are the first thing you’ll notice when walking into a new marijuana dispensary in northeast Denver at 3899 Quentin Street. Owner April Blundell says choosing a design filled with color and light helps make the store more inviting to customers.

With a name like Mary Jane's House, that cozy aesthetic is important.

“We wanted to incorporate a bright interior so people feel like they have a more homey feel here,” she explains. “We wanted customers to feel comfortable when they walk in, so having the word ‘home’ in our name gives that invitation to feel at home here.”

However, dispensaries at 3899 Quentin Street have had a hard time making it a home. The grand opening of Mary Jane's House Sunday, September 22, marked the third pot shop in five years to open for business at the address, which sits in an industrial strip mall off Interstate 70; the location has formerly been home to Pink House and Nuggs dispensaries.

Blundell is ready for the tough journey, though. A ten-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, she wanted to find a career that would be challenging and purposeful after her service ended.

“I saw cannabis help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or combat-related injuries,” she says. “I wanted to be a part of an industry that’s able to give back.”

According to Blundell, having a dispensary close to I-70 will be an advantage, as both Coloradans and out-of-state visitors going to and from Denver International Airport can easily find it.

Most of the cannabis sold at Mary Jane's House is grown internally, Blundell says, adding that she's pushing the business to become green certified with the state Department of Agriculture. “We want to be as sustainable as possible with how we do things,” she says, explaining that using LED lights in the grow room saves her business in electricity and heating use.

The new dispensary is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, but Blundell says the store will eventually change its hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.