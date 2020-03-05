Ask a Stoner: How Does Weed Mix With Other Medications?

Dear Stoner: Will smoking or eating weed mix with my other medications?

Carl

Dear Carl: File this under the “There aren't enough studies yet” category. Although there is some limited medical knowledge available on the subject, don't expect much help from the federal government's two sentences of advice via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which basically tells us that smoking is bad and to always consult your doctor. Not untrue, but it could use more weight.

Research is limited, but scientists have figured out that cannabis is generally metabolized and eliminated by enzymes in the liver, known as cytochrome enzymes, which are responsible for metabolizing about half of all prescription drugs. We're still waiting to learn more about the why and how parts for some of these reactions, but we already know that CBD, THC and other cannabinoids can inhibit or delay the effects of warfarin (blood thinners), theophylline (respiratory medication), benzodiazepines (muscle relaxers and anxiety medication) and Viagra (hey, hey!). The effects of cannabis can also be pushed by other substances, such as alcohol, ketoconazole (anti-fungal medication), Prozac, rifampin (medication for tuberculosis and Legionnaires' disease) and certain diabetic medication, which have all been shown to increase the potency of THC if consumed in conjunction with weed. Toke carefully.

