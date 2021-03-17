Ask a Stoner: Recycling Seeds, Stems and Leaves

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: Is there anything useful to do with stems, seeds or extra fan leaves? I’ve collected them for no reason other than a hunch.
Xander
Dear Xander: Cannabis stems, seeds and fan leaves can all be put to various uses. If seeds are mature enough and come from a good strain, give them to a grower or keep them for yourself. You can also roast or shell the seeds to eat, or turn them into a form of hemp milk — though I hope you’re not smoking weed that bears that many seeds. Realistically, though, I’d toss them unless they’re worthy of sprouting.
I save stems and trim leaves for edibles infusions, and usually add them to cooking oil with flower for a little extra credit in THC milligrams. You can also make tinctures and THC-infused alcohol with stems and leaves, but the work may not be worth the result, as neither stems nor leaves are potent parts of the plant.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.