 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Recycling Seeds, Stems and Leaves

Herbert Fuego | March 17, 2021 | 6:45am
Ask a Stoner: Recycling Seeds, Stems and Leaves
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: Is there anything useful to do with stems, seeds or extra fan leaves? I’ve collected them for no reason other than a hunch.
Xander

Dear Xander: Cannabis stems, seeds and fan leaves can all be put to various uses. If seeds are mature enough and come from a good strain, give them to a grower or keep them for yourself. You can also roast or shell the seeds to eat, or turn them into a form of hemp milk — though I hope you’re not smoking weed that bears that many seeds. Realistically, though, I’d toss them unless they’re worthy of sprouting.

Ask a Stoner: Recycling Seeds, Stems and Leaves
Jacqueline Collins

Related Stories

I save stems and trim leaves for edibles infusions, and usually add them to cooking oil with flower for a little extra credit in THC milligrams. You can also make tinctures and THC-infused alcohol with stems and leaves, but the work may not be worth the result, as neither stems nor leaves are potent parts of the plant.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.