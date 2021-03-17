Ask a Stoner: Recycling Seeds, Stems and Leaves

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: Is there anything useful to do with stems, seeds or extra fan leaves? I’ve collected them for no reason other than a hunch.

Xander

Dear Xander: Cannabis stems, seeds and fan leaves can all be put to various uses. If seeds are mature enough and come from a good strain, give them to a grower or keep them for yourself. You can also roast or shell the seeds to eat, or turn them into a form of hemp milk — though I hope you’re not smoking weed that bears that many seeds. Realistically, though, I’d toss them unless they’re worthy of sprouting.

Jacqueline Collins

I save stems and trim leaves for edibles infusions, and usually add them to cooking oil with flower for a little extra credit in THC milligrams. You can also make tinctures and THC-infused alcohol with stems and leaves, but the work may not be worth the result, as neither stems nor leaves are potent parts of the plant.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.