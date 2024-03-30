 States Marijuana Users Should Avoid While Traveling | Westword
States That Cannabis Travelers Should Avoid

23 states have legalized since Colorado first did in 2012, but most of the southeast is still in prohibition mode.
March 30, 2024
stoner smokes a joint
Dear Stoner: I'm about to begin a holiday in America, and my first stop is Colorado. As someone who is very much looking forward to partaking in cannabis during my travels in Colorado and the rest of your country, are there any states I should avoid?
Coming Soon

Dear Coming Soon: You're lucky to be visiting now compared to five years ago, because fifteen states have legalized recreational cannabis since 2019, and the country's overall attitude to federal pot enforcement has become not just annoyed, but antagonistic. Nearly six out of ten Americans support the legalization of medical and recreational cannabis and just 11 percent believe the plant should remain illegal, according to Pew's most recent polling.

There are currently 24 states (and Washington, D.C.) that have legalized recreational cannabis, including most of the East and West coasts, as well as a handful of states in the middle of the country such as Illinois, Montana, Michigan, Missouri and yours truly.

The southeastern part of the country is still in prohibition mode, though, so be careful if you're driving anywhere between Florida and Texas, and watch out for certain states that border Colorado, such as Kansas, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming. American highway patrol officers can be a pain in the ass in any state, so be careful and travel responsibly no matter what state you're in. Especially Idaho. Stay far away from Idaho.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
