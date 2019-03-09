Study Shows Connection Between Legal Pot and Rise in Junk Food

With cannabis still having a Schedule I classification at the federal level, universities need to get creative when trying to learn about the plant. In an attempt to discover more about pot's alleged effects on our eating habits, a research team with the University of Connecticut found a connection between legalizing marijuana and a rise in junk food.

"A widespread urban myth is that marijuana consumption is associated with the so-called ‘munchies,’ namely an irresistible urge to consume large amounts of snack or junk food, such as ice cream, cookies, candies, and the like," reads a study authored by professors Michele Baggio and Alberto Chong. "While there is some neuroscience-based hypothesis that may help support this idea (e.g., Patel and Cone, 2015), there is no formal causal evidence that may help support any actual behavioral change."

According to previous (and light) research, the THC in cannabis can increase our appetites by activating certain brain receptors. Popular culture and stereotypes depict those appetites as undisciplined and high in calories — also known as the munchies boiiiiiiiiiiii.