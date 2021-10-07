Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Have THC Vape Pens and Cartridges Improved?

October 7, 2021 5:59AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I quit using hash pens a few years ago. For how much they made me cough, the high wasn’t worth it. I’m moving in with new roommates, though, and want to be more discreet. Have hash pens improved at all?
’Drea

Dear ’Drea: Hash pens will never be the same as a joint or a dab after a long day at work, but they’re getting closer. The THC oil filling your vape cartridges three years ago was probably distillate or butane hash oil, then diluted with vape juice and maybe flavoring. Depending on the quality of the liquids filling your cartridge and the temperature at which you vaped them, you may have been sucking down some bad stuff, which could have caused the coughing.
click to enlarge JACQUELINE COLLINS
Jacqueline Collins
Since your retirement, though, hash pens have come a long way. Extractors like Lazercat, Green Dot, Äkta, Dablogic and Single Source fill vape cartridges with live resin and rosin, and no vape juice. The result is close to a dab in flavor, effect and even smell — so don’t be taking rips in your new community bathroom.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
