Ask a Stoner: Have THC Vape Pens and Cartridges Improved?

Dear Stoner: I quit using hash pens a few years ago. For how much they made me cough, the high wasn’t worth it. I’m moving in with new roommates, though, and want to be more discreet. Have hash pens improved at all?
’Drea
Dear ’Drea: Hash pens will never be the same as a joint or a dab after a long day at work, but they’re getting closer. The THC oil filling your vape cartridges three years ago was probably distillate or butane hash oil, then diluted with vape juice and maybe flavoring. Depending on the quality of the liquids filling your cartridge and the temperature at which you vaped them, you may have been sucking down some bad stuff, which could have caused the coughing.
