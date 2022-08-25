Ask a Stoner: Which Dispensary Menu Websites Work Best?

Dear Stoner: What’s the best dispensary menu website? It seems like they’re all using different services, and some of them are hard to navigate.
Browsing
Dear Browsing: All of this dispensary menu tech has made life easier for shoppers, even if pre-ordering flower carries its own risks. There are currently four major websites employed by dispensaries to display menus or administer pre-orders. Weedmaps and Leafly were the first and remain the most popular, and both have expanded into culture, news and strain profiles over the past several years. Jane and Dutchie are two more recent competitors, sales-focused websites that list dispensary menus, allow easy pre-orders and include user-friendly search engines for strains and products.
