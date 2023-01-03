Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

January 3, 2023 7:38AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?
Brenda

Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost assuredly won't be returning to its former glory, as the recreational side is simply more attractive to business owners and tax collectors. Recreational pot is available to a vastly larger consumer pool than is medical marijuana, generally costs more, and brings in way more revenue for the government because of the higher tax rates. Most medical-business owners didn't get in this for the sanctimonious reasons they presented in 2012, either.
click to enlarge
Medical marijuana sales have hit record lows since 2014.
Jacqueline Collins
Obtaining a medical license was the only ticket into the legal cannabis world during the early years of retail weed. Potrepreneurs will still sometimes purchase a medical license as a pathway to obtaining a recreational one, but that step has largely disappeared. Since recreational sales began in 2014, most local governments have banned medical businesses from operating within their towns, instead preferring recreational licensing systems and the higher tax revenue. A new law allowing medical and recreational businesses to buy and sell cannabis from both sides could bring more parity, however, so your options could improve.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation