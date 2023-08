Why You Can't Write a Check at Marijuana Dispensaries

click to enlarge Many retailers, cannabis and otherwise, don't accept checks anymore Scott Lentz

I've been told by dispensary workers that they can't accept credit or debit cards, only cash. Is everyone too young to consider writing a check, or is that also not allowed? How are we still forced to use cash after all these years?The plant is still federally prohibited, so large banks won't work with state-legal cannabis businesses out of fear of federal drug charges. Some payment processors and smaller banks will service dispensaries, but this usually appears as a "cashless ATM" on your bank statement, which is a convoluted transactional process that includes extra fees. Welcome to retail weed.I never see personal checks outside of the rare grocery store visit or inside of a birthday card from my grandmother, and they would likely confuse your average budtender. But checks aren't a dust-covered hack ripe for revival, sadly, since cashing a personal check involves a bank withdrawal process similar to that of a debit card, and many retailers, cannabis and otherwise, don't accept checks anymore. A new law in Colorado allows online payment for dispensary pre-orders , but we haven't found any stores or websites offering that service yet.