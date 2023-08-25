Why You Can't Write a Check at Marijuana Dispensaries

Dear Stoner: I've been told by dispensary workers that they can't accept credit or debit cards, only cash. Is everyone too young to consider writing a check, or is that also not allowed? How are we still forced to use cash after all these years?
Sandy Peaks
Dear Sandy: The plant is still federally prohibited, so large banks won't work with state-legal cannabis businesses out of fear of federal drug charges. Some payment processors and smaller banks will service dispensaries, but this usually appears as a "cashless ATM" on your bank statement, which is a convoluted transactional process that includes extra fees. Welcome to retail weed.
