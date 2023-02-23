Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Won't Cannabis Vending Machines Cut Jobs?

February 23, 2023 6:46AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I saw the governor recently promoting cannabis vending machines that don't require human employees. How could he promote something that cuts jobs in cannabis?
Human Bean

Dear Human Bean: Welcome to the future, my friend. I recently saw Governor Jared Polis's Twitter page praising Terrapin Care Station's new cannabis vending machines, which are technically the first vending machines that don't require any human employees for purchase. If you don't like self-checkouts at the grocery store, then you'll hate this!
click to enlarge
Terrapin Care Station's new vending machine are a window into the future of cannabis sales.
Terrapin Care Station
Terrapin's vending machine will likely replace a human worker, or maybe more than one, and you never want to see people lose jobs. On top of that, these vending machines can't be strategically placed in transit stations or on corners where you can grab a quick joint, but only inside dispensaries because of state laws. On the other end, it would be nice to be able to quickly get in and out of a pot shop with my eighth of flower rather than waiting behind a hypebeast asking about everything on the shelf. I prefer to see humans instead of robots hand me weed, but if enough people use the machines, how much can we really complain? Rely on your wallet to talk.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation