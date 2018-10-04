128 Productions Creates a New House-Music Experience at #VYBE

When a collective of four Denverites all involved in the music industry came together, a new music production company was born: 128 Productions. Alexander Padgett, Wesley Padgett, Rob West and Brent Steinhaus felt that an emphasis on experience was missing in the Colorado house-music scene, and after working with different production companies to try to pull together unique shows, they decided it was time to create their own.

"As far as the vision goes, it’s an interactive show rather than, hey, we put up a DJ booth, we booked some talent and we're throwing a show at this venue," owner Alexander Padgett says. "We want the main focus to be the audience, and we want people interacting with props [and] performers. Every show has a storyline, and it’s unfolding as the show goes along."

On October 5, 2018, at Vybe Denver, you can experience the themed show 128 Productions Presents Carnival.