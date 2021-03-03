Celebrate 303 Day With 3OH!3

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

To mark 303 Day — the annual celebration of all things Denver on the calendar day that matches the area code given the city in 1947 — the Boulder duo 3OH!3 has dropped a twenty-minute performance.

The two musicians tour various iconic spots across the Front Range, from the Ball Center parking lot to Red Rocks, Chautauqua Park, Flagstaff Amphitheatre, Folsom Field, Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve and a country road on the prairie — which the bandmates describe as "some regular-ass Western shit."

At a time when leaving the house jacks up anxiety levels for so many people, the video is a good reminder that what we love about this place — its beauty, its culture, its venues — will be waiting when the pandemic ends.

Watch it below:

The first track on the video is "Last Breath." Slipknot drummer clown plays drums on the new song in honor of his daughter, Gabrielle, a fan of 3OH!3 who passed away in 2019.

“I was approached to be on the song with 3OH!3 and had met the band before with my daughter Gabrielle,” clown says in the announcement of the release. “I was honored to be able to work together and create the song. I couldn’t think of anything better to do in my daughter’s memory than this. Music is a beautiful vibration for healing and can help us all whenever we need it most. Enjoy this song — I know we do.”

The high-powered banger, which rages against the stresses and depression of our current era, is the second track to drop off 3OH!3's upcoming album, Need.

“We started writing and producing 'Last Breath' in early 2020, before the pandemic hit here," explains 3OH!3 member Nathaniel Motte in the announcement. "I was already feeling sick of...feeling useless at the time. It seemed like we were living in a society where discourse, constructive thinking and societal actions were being boiled down to their most rudimental, primal forms. I grew up in a family and a place that encouraged dialogue; it encouraged empathy and encouraged collectiveness. Little did I know how the following months would unfold to reinforce my feelings of cultural alienation as we watched the world burn in 2020.

“The opportunity to collaborate on the song with clown came up during that time and we jumped at it," Motte continues. "We had met clown and his daughter Gabrielle years ago at a show of ours in Iowa and we remember how warm and kind they were. We wanted to use the power of collaboration and artistic collectiveness to honor Gabrielle. Lord knows that progressive and collective work creating music has given me solace through the past year, and I thank clown, Gabrielle and Sean for the inspiration and friendship! If the song puts a smile on someone's face, or takes them away to somewhere they'd rather be, or makes them dance or laugh or feel something they want to feel, we'll be sleeping happy.”

Hear more at 30H!3's YouTube page.