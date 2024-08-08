Photos: Legendary Caribou Ranch Hits Market for $48 Million

The legendary Caribou Ranch is about to start another chapter. Back in 1971, musician/producer Jim Guercio bought an Arabian horse ranch in an old mining camp outside of Nederland, with the goal of creating a world-class recording studio.
He succeeded: Over the next dozen years, Caribou hosted close to 200 musicians, including Elton John and John Lennon, who recorded "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" there in the summer of 1974.
In 2017, Caribou Ranch was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
sold for $32.5 million in 2014 to Indian Peaks Holdings LLC, operating on behalf of Ben Walton, a member of the equally legendary Walton family.
The next year, an auction sold off much of the musical memorabilia connected to Caribou Ranch.
And now the 1,700-acre property itself is for sale again, at $48.5 million.
Hall and Hall real estate listing. "A conservation easement ensures the property will continue to be a residential haven with a heart for habitat. A future ranch owner will find unparalleled natural beauty and tranquility on the Caribou Ranch."