 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Arts and Culture |

AEG Announces First New Show in 357 Days: Alton Brown

Kyle Harris | March 1, 2021 | 10:59am
Alton Brown is headed to Denver.EXPAND
Alton Brown is headed to Denver.
Alton Brown / Youtube
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

"Insane!"

That's how Kellie Donahoe of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains describes the fact that her company had not announced a new show in 357 days, not since the coronavirus slammed the brakes on the live music industry in March 2020.

For several years, announcing new shows had been her job — letting the public know about all the bookings the promoter was continually putting on the calendar. But through most of 2020 and into 2021, week after week, every Thursday she instead dutifully sent out announcements about the shows that had been rescheduled or canceled altogether, while the government tried to figure out when live music could return.

Related Stories

But now, with the state signaling that concert capacities could be increasing as soon as the end of this month and might even return to 80 percent by July, there is hope that live events could return to normal before the year is out.

And today, for the first time in nearly a year, Donahoe sent out an email announcing a new upcoming date on the concert schedule: Alton Brown's Beyond the Eats tour will land at the Bellco Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 19.

The Food Network star from Good Eats has organized a live culinary variety show. According to the AEG announcement, fans will enjoy "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff...Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Tickets, $69.50 to $139.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, at the AXS website

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.