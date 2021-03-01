AEG Announces First New Show in 357 Days: Alton Brown

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

"Insane!"

That's how Kellie Donahoe of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains describes the fact that her company had not announced a new show in 357 days, not since the coronavirus slammed the brakes on the live music industry in March 2020.

For several years, announcing new shows had been her job — letting the public know about all the bookings the promoter was continually putting on the calendar. But through most of 2020 and into 2021, week after week, every Thursday she instead dutifully sent out announcements about the shows that had been rescheduled or canceled altogether, while the government tried to figure out when live music could return.

But now, with the state signaling that concert capacities could be increasing as soon as the end of this month and might even return to 80 percent by July, there is hope that live events could return to normal before the year is out.

And today, for the first time in nearly a year, Donahoe sent out an email announcing a new upcoming date on the concert schedule: Alton Brown's Beyond the Eats tour will land at the Bellco Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 19.

The Food Network star from Good Eats has organized a live culinary variety show. According to the AEG announcement, fans will enjoy "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff...Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Tickets, $69.50 to $139.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5, at the AXS website.