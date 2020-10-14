Aggie Theatre Reopening for the First Time Since March

The Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, which has been closed since March 13 because of the pandemic, is reopening on Saturday, October 24, with a two-night stand from electronic duo Break Science. In the weeks to come, bands including Wood Belly and Float Like a Buffalo are scheduled to take the stage; Gasoline Lollipops will wrap up this wretched year with a glorious New Year's Eve and New Year's Day stand. COVID-19 regulations require the venue's intimate shows to host no more than a hundred per sitting.

"We are drawing from the wealth of amazing local and regional talent for these shows, and we can't wait to get the team back to work and bring back the artists and fans to do what they love most, creating and loving live music," says Cheryl Ligouri, CEO of Fort Collins Entertainment, which operates the Aggie, and Z2 Entertainment, which runs the Boulder and Fox theaters in Boulder.

Tickets to the concerts, which are all 21-plus, can be bought in tables of four or eight, and Tony's Pizza will be available for purchase. Sponsors Choice Organics and Jack Daniel's have helped make it possible for the 650-person venue to reopen.

The venue issued a few notes regarding COVID-19:

•Please stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

•Wearing a mask is required upon entry and at all times on venue premises, except while actively eating or drinking.

•6 foot social distancing is required from everyone outside of your ticket group. You must stay within arm's length of your table.

•You must provide a valid phone number upon purchase for contact tracing.

•We are continually updating our healthy and safety procedures to coincide with all city, state, and CDC guidelines.

•We reserve the right to deny entry or ask attendees to leave if they are not following the guidelines we have enacted to keep everyone safe.

The Aggie lineup includes:

Jack Daniel's Presents An Evening with Break Science: 8 p.m., Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25

An Evening with From Within the Trench: 8 p.m., Friday, October 30

An Evening with Wood Belly: 8 p.m. Saturday, October 31

An Evening with Graham Good & the Painters: 8 p.m., Friday, November 6

An Evening with Float Like a Buffalo: 8 p.m.., Saturday, November 7

Jack Daniel's Presents An Evening with Dirtwire: 8 p.m., Thursday, November 19

An Evening with Amorphic: 8 p.m., Friday, November 20

An Evening with All Night Train: 8 p.m., Saturday, November 21

An Evening with Thin Air Crew & Friends: 8 p.m., Saturday, November 28

An Evening with SoDown: 8 p.m., Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5

An Evening with Dead Floyd: 8 p.m., Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19

Jack Daniels & 105.5 The Colorado Sound Present An Evening with Gasoline Lollipops: 8 p.m., Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1

For more information, visit the Aggie Theatre website.