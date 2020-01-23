Alicia Keys, Alice Cooper and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Alice Cooper will be at the Mission Ballroom in June.

Alicia Keys, who's set to release ALICIA in March, will bring her world tour in support of the new album to the Bellco Theatre on Thursday, August 27. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 27, at 10 a.m.

Alice Cooper and Tesla co-headline the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, June 3, with Lita Ford opening. Tickets, $75-$125, go on sale Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m.

Lady Antebellum's Ocean 2020 tour stops at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 9, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae opening. Tickets, $29.95-$109.95, go on sale Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Satsang: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m.

BELLCO THEATRE

Alicia Keys: Thu., Aug. 27, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

The Pilfers: Wed., March 18, 7 p.m.

The Unlikely Candidates and Castlecomer: Thu., March 12, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Weyes Blood: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

BOULDER THEATER

Stereolab: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $32-$35.

Yungblud: Thu., April 30, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Grateful Bluegrass Boys: Wed., March 25, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.

Jesse Royal: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

phAb4 (phoffman & Anders Beck): Ft. William Apostol & Todd Herrington, Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Rod Wave: Wed., March 25, 7:15 p.m., $33.50-$65.95.

Russ Liquid & Marvel Years: With FunkStatik. Visuals by Android Jones, Thu., March 5, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20.

COORS FIELD

The Lumineers: With Shakey Graves, Jade Bird, Gregory Alan Isakov, Daniel Rodriguez and Diana Demuth, Sat., Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Lady Antebellum: With Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Thu., July 9, 7 p.m., $29.95-$109.95.

GLOBE HALL



Citizen: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Donovan Woods and the Opposition: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Shigeto: Wed., March 4, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Willie Watson: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

YARN: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Mika: Fri., April 24, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.

1STBANK CENTER

Jammin' De Mayo: Ft. Zapp, Rose Royce, GQ, Evelyn "Champagne" King, Tierra, Malo, Baby Bash, Frankie J and Amanda Perez, Sat., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $38.10-$82.10.

FOX THEATRE

Augustus: With the Beeves, Boot Gun, Ben Hanna, Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $12/$15.

Ghostland Observatory: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $30/$35.

Nobide and Birocratic: Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Pink Talking Fish: Sat., April 4, 8:30 p.m., $20/$22.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Fu Manchu: Sat., May 16, 7 p.m., $20.75-$65.

Wilderrmiss: With Bad Bad Hats, Fri., May 15, 8:30 p.m., $18/$20.

HI-DIVE

Anna Burch and Long Beard: Sat., April 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Pictureplane / DEBR4H: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$14.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Stylust: Fri., April 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Yeek: Tue., April 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

LOST LAKE



Flipturn: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Maggie Rose: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners: Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Bailey Elora (EP release): Sat., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., $10.

Caligula's Horse: Fri., June 12, 7 p.m., $20.

The Chats: Sun., April 26, 7 p.m.

Code Orange: Tue., April 21, 7 p.m.

The Garden: Sat., April 4, 7 p.m., $17.

Hockey Dad: Fri., April 24, 7 p.m., $16.

Hot Chelle Rae: Thu., April 23, 7 p.m., $26.50.

Off With Their Heads: Wed., April 1, 7 p.m., $17.

Oso Oso and Prince Daddy & the Hyena: Fri., April 3, 7 p.m.

Mikel Erentxun: Thu., April 30, 7 p.m.

Social House: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $20-$85.

Tommy Cash: Sun., March 29, 7 p.m.

MISSION BALLROOM

Alec Benjamin: Wed., April 29, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.

Alice Cooper and Tesla: With Lita Ford, Wed., June 3, 7 p.m., $75-$125.

Stick Figure: With Collie Buddz, Iya Terra, Fri., June 5, 6 p.m., $45.95-$99.95.

MOON ROOM

Beabadoobee: Wed., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., $16.

Lauren Sanderson: Thu., March 19, 7 p.m.

Microwave: Tue., March 10, 7 p.m., $16.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Fratellis: Wed., June 10, 8 p.m., $22.

Hot Chip: With LA Priest, Tue., April 14, 8 p.m., $29.75-$85.75.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Jacques Greene: Thu., March 12, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

JJ Grey (solo): Sat., Feb. 29, 9 p.m., $36.50.

LTJ Bukem: Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., $18-$30.

Max Creek: Fri., May 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $27-$50.

Sun Kil Moon: Sun., March 29, 8 p.m., $22-$35.

PEPSI CENTER

Kool Koncert 2020: Daryl Hall & John Oates: With Squeeze, KT Tunstall, Sun., June 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$350.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The 1975: Mon., May 11, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.

Barenaked Ladies: With Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Tue., June 23, 7 p.m., $45-$89.50.

Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony: Sat., Sept. 12, 6 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 13, 6 p.m., $55-$109.50.

The Devil Makes Three and Punch Brothers: With Charley Crockett, Sat., May 23, 7 p.m., $49.50-$59,50.

Halsey: With Blackbear and PVRIS, Mon., July 27, 7 p.m.; Tue., July 28, 7 p.m.

Nickelback: With Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot, Tue., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Sublime with Rome: With Streetlight Manifesto, Sat., May 2, 7 p.m., $39.75 and up.

THE STANLEY HOTEL

Built to Spill: Sat., March 28, 8:30 p.m., $40-$45.

Reverend Horton Heat: With Jimmy Dale Richardson, Electric Six, Tue., April 7, 8 p.m., $25.75-$50.

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats: With Twin Temple, Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $28.50-$35.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Davy Knowles: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

The Long Run (The Eagles tribute): Fri., April 24, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

Between the Buried and Me: Mon., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $24.50.

Chris Webby: Mon., April 20, 7 p.m., $25-$250.

Chromatics & Desire: Wed., April 1, 7 p.m., $29.50.

Dash Berlin: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $19.75-$23.75.

Emo Nite LA: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Float Like a Buffalo: Fri., April 24, 7 p.m.

Griselda Tour: With Westside Gunn x Conway The Machine x Benny the Butcher, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $25-$125.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Hope Dunbar: Thu., April 2, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Jon Chandler & Friends: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

That Damn Sasquatch: Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

