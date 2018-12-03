 


Miles Chrisinger

Anderson .Paak Brings Oxnard to Denver

Kyle Harris | December 3, 2018 | 1:50pm
AA

Anderson .Paak dropped his new album Oxnard, named after his home town in California, last month. The project includes appearances from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T and many more.

To promote the release, .Paak announced dates today for his 25-city Andy's Beach Club World Tour, including a Denver stop in February.

The tour launches in San Francisco on February 11 and wraps in Vienna, Austria, on March 27. The all-ages Denver concert will take place at the Fillmore Auditorium on February 13.

Watch .Paak's video for the song "Tints," with Lamar:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 7. Purchase them online at the Live Nation website or by phone at 800-745-3000.

A full list of tour dates is below:

U.S. dates:
2/11/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
2/13/19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
2/15/19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
2/16/19 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
2/18/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
2/19/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
2/20/19 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
2/22/19 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
2/23/10 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
2/24/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
2/26/19 - Toronto, ON - REBEL

European Union dates:
3/4/19 - Norway, Oslo - Spectrum
3/5/19 - Sweden, Stockholm - Annexet
3/7/19 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Royal Arena
3/9/19 - Holland, Amsterdam - AFAS Live
3/10/19 - Belgium, Antwerp - Lotto Arena
3/12/19 - France, Paris - Zenith
3/15/19 - UK, London - Alexandra Palace
3/16/19 - UK, Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse
3/18/19 - IRE, Dublin - Olympia
3/22/19 - Germany, Berlin - Columbiahalle
3/23/19 - Germany, Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle
3/25/19 - Italy, Milan - Fabrique
3/26/19 - Germany, Munich - Tonhalle
3/27/19 - Austria, Vienna - Gasometer

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

