Anthrax, Backstreet Boys and the Best Denver Concerts This Week

Anthrax celebrates a belated fortieth anniversary tonight at Fillmore Auditorium.
The Backstreet Boys play Fiddler's Green on Tuesday, while BANKS swings by the Fillmore and The Chicks start a two-night run at Red Rocks.
The SoCal punkers in Joyce Manor rock the Ogden on Wednesday, and outlaw-country dude Steve Earle plays Chautauqua.
Damien Jurado plays the Bluebird on Thursday.
Anthrax
Monday, August 1, 5 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$49.50-$79.50
Anthrax is one of the "Big Four" thrash bands to emerge from the early 1980s metal scene alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer. Guitar hero Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society and metalcore outfit Hatebreed open what is sure to be a loud show.
Backstreet Boys
Monday, August 2, 7:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard
$42-$250
Anyone who grew up in the ’90s knows "Everybody." The boy band is supporting its eighth studio album, DNA, released in 2019.
BANKS
Tuesday, August 2, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$35-$59.50
BANKS brings her trip-hop-inflected brand of alternative pop to the Fillmore. The singer released her fourth full-length, Serpentina, earlier this year. Lauren Jauregui, of girl group Fifth Harmony, opens the proceedings.
The Chicks
Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95-$169.95
The Chicks dropped the "Dixie" from their name a few years back, probably pissing off a lot of conservatives in the process. The band then dropped its first record in fourteen years, 2020's Gaslighter, and now the women are on tour. Jenny Lewis opens the first night, and Patty Griffin does the honors on the second.
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
Tuesday, August 4, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$18-$30
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears play a vibrant brand of rhythm and blues, with Lewis's vocals evoking James Brown in a big way. If you like to dance, this is the band for you.
Joyce Manor
Wednesday, August 3, 7 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$19.99-$29.50
Sort of like a punk-rock Weezer, the band just released its sixth album, 40 oz. to Fresno. The bill includes Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and PHONY.
Steve Earle
Wednesday, August 3, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$35-$45
He's a late addition to it, but Steve Earle walks comfortably among the outlaw-country movement that includes people like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. He just released an album of covers by the late Jerry Jeff Walker, another singer-songwriter in that ’70s rebellion against the country-music establishment. The Whitmore Sisters open.
Damien Jurado
Thursday, August 4, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$30
Damien Jurado makes melancholic but serene indie rock music. He just released his eighteenth album, Reggae Film Star, on his own label. Portland folk singer Chris Pureka opens.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.