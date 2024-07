Inside John Denver's Studio, Guesthouse in Aspen, Now for Sale for $8.5 Million

click to enlarge The view from one of the patios is of the Aspen Highlands Ski Area. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos

click to enlarge There are multiple outdoor entertainment spaces in at the home. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos

click to enlarge The modern kitchen has amazing views of the Aspen Valley. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos

click to enlarge The main level has a sprawling open floor plan. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos

click to enlarge True to Colorado, there is no shortage of exposed wood in the home. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos

click to enlarge The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos

The 2,900 square-foot property on five acres in Aspen that was once the studio and guesthouse of the late John Denver is for sale for $8.495 million.Located at 580 Johnson Drive in the exclusive Starwood neighborhood, the property is just twenty minutes outside of downtown Aspen and close to the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport for easy access via private jet. Denver wrote the songabout this home and the neighborhood.The property has sweeping views of the Aspen Valley and the surrounding mountains, as well as five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a hot tub and multiple outdoor entertainment spaces. According to Christie's International Real Estate , there's an option to expand the building to nearly 10,000 square feet; the studio has already been largely absorbed into the guesthouse.Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., who was raised in Tucson (the house where he grew up was sold this spring and is now a vacation rental listed under johndenverhome.com ), changed his stage name to John Denver in 1963, inspired by the capital of his favorite state. A decade later, he was a big star who'd moved to Aspen — specifically Starwood, a gated community with 24/7 security.He built the studio and guesthouse in 1975 adjacent to his primary home at 570 Johnson Drive, which sold in 2016 for $2.75 million Before Denver died in a 1997 California plane crash, the Grammy award-winning artist recorded nine top hits and fifteen platinum albums.A statue of the singer stands outside the entrance to Red Rocks. Along with that venue, John Denver was a member of the first class inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2011.For more looks at the property for sale, keep reading...