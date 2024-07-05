 Aspen Studio of John Denver for Sale for $8.5 Million | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Inside John Denver's Studio, Guesthouse in Aspen, Now for Sale for $8.5 Million

The singer built the studio and guesthouse in 1975 adjacent to his primary home in Starwood, which sold in 2016 for $2.75 million.
July 5, 2024
The nearly 3,000 square-foot home sits on five acres of land.
The nearly 3,000 square-foot home sits on five acres of land. Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
Share this:
The 2,900 square-foot property on five acres in Aspen that was once the studio and guesthouse of the late John Denver is for sale for $8.495 million.

Located at 580 Johnson Drive in the exclusive Starwood neighborhood, the property is just twenty minutes outside of downtown Aspen and close to the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport for easy access via private jet. Denver wrote the song Starwood in Aspen about this home and the neighborhood.
click to enlarge John Denver Guesthouse
The view from one of the patios is of the Aspen Highlands Ski Area.
Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
The property has sweeping views of the Aspen Valley and the surrounding mountains, as well as five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a hot tub and multiple outdoor entertainment spaces. According to Christie's International Real Estate, there's an option to expand the building to nearly 10,000 square feet; the studio has already been largely absorbed into the guesthouse.

Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., who was raised in Tucson (the house where he grew up was sold this spring and is now a vacation rental listed under johndenverhome.com), changed his stage name to John Denver in 1963, inspired by the capital of his favorite state. A decade later, he was a big star who'd moved to Aspen — specifically Starwood, a gated community with 24/7 security.

He built the studio and guesthouse in 1975 adjacent to his primary home at 570 Johnson Drive, which sold in 2016 for $2.75 million.
click to enlarge John Denver Guesthouse
There are multiple outdoor entertainment spaces in at the home.
Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
Before Denver died in a 1997 California plane crash, the Grammy award-winning artist recorded nine top hits and fifteen platinum albums.

A statue of the singer stands outside the entrance to Red Rocks. Along with that venue, John Denver was a member of the first class inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

For more looks at the property for sale, keep reading...

click to enlarge John Denver Guesthouse Kitchen
The modern kitchen has amazing views of the Aspen Valley.
Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
click to enlarge John Denver Guesthouse
The main level has a sprawling open floor plan.
Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
click to enlarge John Denver Guesthouse
True to Colorado, there is no shortage of exposed wood in the home.
Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
click to enlarge John Denver Guesthouse
The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Michael Brands/Mountain Home Photos
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Red Rocks Employees Report UFO Sighting at the Venue

Venues

Red Rocks Employees Report UFO Sighting at the Venue

By Emily Ferguson
Bask in the Music of John Prine at Four Mile Historic Park

Concert Previews

Bask in the Music of John Prine at Four Mile Historic Park

By Michael Mazenko
The Best Punk Bands From Denver and Beyond You Need to See Live

Lists

The Best Punk Bands From Denver and Beyond You Need to See Live

By Michael Mazenko
Nathaniel Rateliff Discusses the Night Sweats' New Music Ahead of Annual Red Rocks Run

Local Music

Nathaniel Rateliff Discusses the Night Sweats' New Music Ahead of Annual Red Rocks Run

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation