Inside John Denver's Studio, Guesthouse in Aspen, Now for Sale for $8.5 Million

The 2,900 square-foot property on five acres in Aspen that was once the studio and guesthouse of the late John Denver is for sale for $8.495 million.
Located at 580 Johnson Drive in the exclusive Starwood neighborhood, the property is just twenty minutes outside of downtown Aspen and close to the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport for easy access via private jet. Denver wrote the song Starwood in Aspen about this home and the neighborhood.
Christie's International Real Estate, there's an option to expand the building to nearly 10,000 square feet; the studio has already been largely absorbed into the guesthouse.
Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., who was raised in Tucson (the house where he grew up was sold this spring and is now a vacation rental listed under johndenverhome.com), changed his stage name to John Denver in 1963, inspired by the capital of his favorite state. A decade later, he was a big star who'd moved to Aspen — specifically Starwood, a gated community with 24/7 security.
He built the studio and guesthouse in 1975 adjacent to his primary home at 570 Johnson Drive, which sold in 2016 for $2.75 million.
A statue of the singer stands outside the entrance to Red Rocks. Along with that venue, John Denver was a member of the first class inducted into Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2011.
For more looks at the property for sale, keep reading...