"Boyz in Aurora": Rapper Writes Response to Donald Trump

The song is his first rap about his new hometown. "I really haven't done any Aurora songs yet, just because you're stuck doing stuff as manager," he says. "I haven't been able to write songs lately." But when he saw reports on the Venezuelan gang rumors on the national news, he knew he had to write a song because "it just gave me that same familiar feeling like they did with saying Black people in L.A. were gangs," he says.



click to enlarge Aurora rapper Lowdy Trails appreciates Connor's song. Bennito L. Kelty

But in reality, Aurora is much safer than Los Angeles. Connor never has an issue with the colors he wears, something he had to watch for in L.A. because of gang rivalries and turf wars.



"I don't think I've been asked where I'm from in Aurora, so I don't see the gang problem," he adds. "I can wear whatever hat I want. In L.A., you can't wear certain hats. It can be your favorite basketball or baseball team, and they'll be like, 'Nope, take it off.'"



He hopes that "Boyz in Aurora" offers a more reliable account of Aurora's problems than the media puts out, just as N.W.A.'s song showed the reality of life in Compton against the backdrop of negative media attention.

"I just took something from the N.W.A. days. What N.W.A. did for L.A., maybe I can do for Aurora," Connor says. "The media use these scare tactics, but they don't come to Aurora. It's up to us as musicians to tell you the real truth. We see everything every day, we hear everything. I want people to listen more to us."