Baby Shark Live! Tour Coming to Paramount Theatre

Sing it with us: Baby shark doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, baby shark! Can't get enough of this year's hottest earworm? Good news: The Baby Shark Live! "fully immersive" concert experience will hit the Paramount Theatre on October 24.

"Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!," says concert promoter Live Nation.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, with presale starting on July 9. Find them at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com or paramountdenver.com.