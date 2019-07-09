 



Baby Shark Live! Tour Coming to Paramount TheatreEXPAND
Leon Neal/Getty

Baby Shark Live! Tour Coming to Paramount Theatre

Ana Campbell | July 9, 2019 | 10:56am


Sing it with us: Baby shark doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, baby shark! Can't get enough of this year's hottest earworm? Good news: The Baby Shark Live! "fully immersive" concert experience will hit the Paramount Theatre on October 24.

"Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!," says concert promoter Live Nation.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, with presale starting on July 9. Find them at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com or paramountdenver.com.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

