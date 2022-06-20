Bleachers, Barenaked Ladies and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bleachers plays Red Rocks with Wolf Alice tonight, while Grumpster brings its poppy punk rock to the Summit Music Hall.
On Tuesday, Barenaked Ladies plays its pop rock at Red Rocks, and Yächtly Crëw brings soft-rock classics to the Oriental.
Hit Red Rocks to see Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine, who play their soft indie on Wednesday, or go check out Modern English at the Soiled Dove Underground.
Begin your weekend adventure early on Thursday at Country Jam, with three days of music and camping starting that afternoon.
Bleachers
Monday, June 20, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$70
Bleachers is the brainchild of Jack Antonoff, who started writing its songs while he was a drummer and guitarist in the defunct indie-pop outfit Fun. English alternative rock duo Wolf Alice opens the proceedings.
Grumpster
Monday, June 20, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$15
Grumpster makes throwback pop punk with anxious undertones, and singer Donnie Walsh brings an intriguing pathos to the proceedings. The band has been compared to early Lookout Records acts.
Barenaked Ladies
Tuesday, June 21, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$89.50
This Canadian band blessed — and some might say cursed — the 1998 airwaves with "One Week," a catchy earworm that makes frat boys want to mosh and suburban moms go to a concert with their young adult kids. With this show you also get Toad the Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms, so get ready to sing along to "Walk on the Ocean" and "Hey Jealousy."
Yächtly Crëw
Tuesday, June 21, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$17-$150
According to the 1619 Project, white folks also stole yacht rock, the whitest-sounding genre in the history of popular music, from Black folks. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy six men in boat clothes playing the best soft-rock classics of the 1970s and 1980s.
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
Wednesday, June 22, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$46.75-$85
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine both make mellow indie rock. Watch these two titans of the genre for one night only, with Neko Case opening. Her latest single, "Oh, Shadowless," is also quite relaxing.
Modern English
Wednesday, June 22, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East Firstst Avenue
$25-$35
You probably know Modern English for its 1982 mega-hit "I Melt With You." The band's first album, Mesh & Lace, is a post-punk classic, even if Trouser Press once called it "a load of monotonous droning and shouting by a precious art band oppressively weighed down by its self-conscious 4AD pretensions." Whatever — we liked it.
Country Jam
Thursday, June 23, 12 p.m.
Country Jam Ranch, 1065 Highway 6 and 50, Mack
$145 and up
A three-day country-music campout sounds like the setup to a horror movie. The deep pop-country lineup includes Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway June and Lainey Wilson. Sorry, no firearms allowed.
