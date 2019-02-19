Bassnectar Brings Freestyle Sessions Back to Colorado

Electronic music producer Bassnectar will return to Colorado for his annual Freestyle Sessions.

This year's event will take place June 7 through 9 at the 1STBANK Center.

On Friday night, Joker, Reso and Pushloop will open; Saturday night will include J:Kenzo, the Librarian and DJ Danny Corn as support; and Shades, Phutureprimitive and Thelem will join Bassnectar on Sunday.

Tickets, $68.50 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, online at Altitude Tickets and at 303-893-8497. Three-day general admission tickets run $184.50, and three-day VIP tickets are $360 plus fees.

If supplies last, tickets will also be available at the Pepsi Center and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box offices starting Saturday, February 23.