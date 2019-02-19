 


Bassnectar returns to Colorado in June.
Miles Chrisinger

Bassnectar Brings Freestyle Sessions Back to Colorado

Kyle Harris | February 19, 2019 | 10:28am
Electronic music producer Bassnectar will return to Colorado for his annual Freestyle Sessions.

This year's event will take place June 7 through 9 at the 1STBANK Center.

On Friday night, Joker, Reso and Pushloop will open; Saturday night will include J:Kenzo, the Librarian and DJ Danny Corn as support; and Shades, Phutureprimitive and Thelem will join Bassnectar on Sunday.

Tickets, $68.50 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, online at Altitude Tickets and at 303-893-8497. Three-day general admission tickets run $184.50, and three-day VIP tickets are $360 plus fees.

If supplies last, tickets will also be available at the Pepsi Center and Dick's Sporting Goods Park box offices starting Saturday, February 23. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

