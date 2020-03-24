 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Carl Cox will play Beatport's 24-hour online music festival.EXPAND
Carl Cox will play Beatport's 24-hour online music festival.
Beatport

Beatport's Throwing an All-Star 24-Hour Online DJ Marathon

Kyle Harris | March 24, 2020 | 8:54am
AA

Denver-based electronic music site Beatport has announced a 24-hour global DJ marathon.

The lineup includes Carl Cox, Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing, Nora En Pure and many more, all playing from their homes or studios.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the COVID-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable," says Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels in a statement announcing the marathon. "With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world."

Festivities start at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, on Twitch; there viewers can donate money to the Association for Electronic Music, which will pass out funds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and the AFEM Members COVID-19 Hardship Fund.

During the event, Beatport's partners will be giving away gear and merch to randomly picked donors. And throughout the day and night, Beatport will identify tracks, so that viewers can purchase them and support the artists and labels they love. 

Here's the full lineup:

A-Trak
Agoria
ANNA
Axel Boman
Blond:ish
Bonobo
Carl Cox
Chris Liebing
Destructo
Duke Dumont
Eats Everything
GRiZ
La Fleur
Nastia
Nicole Moudaber
Nina Kraviz
Nora En Pure
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Sebastien Leger
Themba
Todd Terry
TOKiMONSTA
UMEK
Wax Motif
Waze & Odyseey and Gorgon City

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

