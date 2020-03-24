Beatport's Throwing an All-Star 24-Hour Online DJ Marathon

Denver-based electronic music site Beatport has announced a 24-hour global DJ marathon.

The lineup includes Carl Cox, Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing, Nora En Pure and many more, all playing from their homes or studios.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the COVID-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable," says Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels in a statement announcing the marathon. "With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world."

Festivities start at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, on Twitch; there viewers can donate money to the Association for Electronic Music, which will pass out funds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and the AFEM Members COVID-19 Hardship Fund.

During the event, Beatport's partners will be giving away gear and merch to randomly picked donors. And throughout the day and night, Beatport will identify tracks, so that viewers can purchase them and support the artists and labels they love.

Here's the full lineup:

A-Trak

Agoria

ANNA

Axel Boman

Blond:ish

Bonobo

Carl Cox

Chris Liebing

Destructo

Duke Dumont

Eats Everything

GRiZ

La Fleur

Nastia

Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz

Nora En Pure

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Sebastien Leger

Themba

Todd Terry

TOKiMONSTA

UMEK

Wax Motif

Waze & Odyseey and Gorgon City