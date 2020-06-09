Corsicana's Ben Pisano Looks Inward

On Denver indie-rock band Corsicana's latest single, “Wreath,” frontman Ben Pisano gets personal.

“This song is the closest I've ever been to just writing in a journal and handing that to someone,” Pisano says. “It's definitely like thoughts coming straight out of my own head, things that I haven't necessarily even expressed out loud to close friends before.”

The song is about a person he was close to who started saying awful things.

“That's always kind of a hard thing to process, when somebody you may still even have a lot of love for starts spinning in the opposite direction,” he says. “I wanted to tackle that, and I wanted to tackle that kind of trauma and how it ties into identity, and even in some cases the weaponization of it.”

When penning “Wreath,” he wanted to get his thoughts and feelings out without any regard for the listener. He didn’t want to hold anyone’s hand with the song or say, "Well, this is exactly what I'm talking about and why you should care.

"I'm not saying that by any means it stands up to it, but Sufjan Stevens’s album, Carrie and Lowell, is a great example of what I was sort of trying to do with it, in the sense that the record is very much just in the feeling," he explains

On Corsican’s previous efforts, Pisano had written the lyrics. But “Wreath,” which the band started working on nearly a year ago, is the first of the group's songs he wrote collaboratively.

Pisano, who has attended some of the Black Lives Matter protests and has donated to related organizations, says the band is donating all June proceeds from the song to Black Visions Collective, an organization that “believes in a future where all Black people have autonomy, safety is community-led, and we are in right relationship within our ecosystems,” according to the organization's website.

Pisano says he’s “trying make the best of what seems to be an awkward, and at worst, just kind of tone-deaf situation, with releasing this new music while something really important and serious was going on.”