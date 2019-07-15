 


    Herban Planet
Mavis Staples opens for Norah Jones at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday.EXPAND
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 15, 2019 | 5:55am
The Head and the Heart headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday and Thursday, while Lyle Lovett and Norah Jones with Mavis Staples are at the venue earlier in the week. This week's lineup also includes Disrupt Fest, with the Used, Thrice, Sum 41 and more, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities tonight, The Beths at Globe Hall on Wednesday and Imperial Teen playing a set at Twist & Shout. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 15

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
$39.50-$95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
$53-$78, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Norah Jones, with Mavis Staples
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

3TEETH
$18-$20, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Imperial Teen
Free, 6 p.m., Twist & Shout

Ringo Deathstarr
$12, 8 p.m., Streets Denver

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Disrupt Fest
$32-$80, 12:45 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The Head and the Heart (also July 18)
$45-$89.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Shinedown
$35-$55, 6:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Yungblud
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Beths
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Rainbow Militia
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Michael McDonald
$73-$78, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Julie Geller
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Winter Carpenters
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

929 PRL Summer Series
$30, 5 p.m., Conscience Bay Company, Boulder

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

