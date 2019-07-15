The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Head and the Heart headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday and Thursday, while Lyle Lovett and Norah Jones with Mavis Staples are at the venue earlier in the week. This week's lineup also includes Disrupt Fest, with the Used, Thrice, Sum 41 and more, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities tonight, The Beths at Globe Hall on Wednesday and Imperial Teen playing a set at Twist & Shout. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 15
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
$39.50-$95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
$53-$78, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
TUESDAY, JULY 16
Norah Jones, with Mavis Staples
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
3TEETH
$18-$20, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Imperial Teen
Free, 6 p.m., Twist & Shout
Ringo Deathstarr
$12, 8 p.m., Streets Denver
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
Disrupt Fest
$32-$80, 12:45 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
The Head and the Heart (also July 18)
$45-$89.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Shinedown
$35-$55, 6:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Yungblud
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Beths
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JULY 18
Rainbow Militia
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Michael McDonald
$73-$78, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Julie Geller
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Winter Carpenters
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
929 PRL Summer Series
$30, 5 p.m., Conscience Bay Company, Boulder
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!