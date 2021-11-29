The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

London-based lo-fi singer-songwriter beabadoobee stops at Summit on Wednesday in support of her new EP, Our Extended Play, while rapper Polo G is at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins at the Paramount Theatre, and Fiestas Navideñas at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts.
Fiestas Navideñas
Tuesday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
$17-$47
Fiesta Colorado Dance Company, ArtistiCO and Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra take the audience on a musical tour of Mexican Christmas celebrations.
Jeff Jenkins and Keith Oxman: A Love Supreme
Tuesday, November 30, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Pianist Jeff Jenkins and tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman tackle John Coltrane's landmark recording A Love Supreme with bassist Ken Walker and drummer Todd Reid.
Polo G
Tuesday, November 30, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$89.50
Chicago rapper Polo G stops in Denver to promote his new album, Hall of Fame; Hotboii, Lil Poppa, Scorey, Trench Baby and Yungliv open.
The Acacia Strain
Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2
HQ, 60 South Broadway, Denver
$18
Metalcore band the Acacia Strain, which formed two decades ago, is at HQ for two nights, performing It Comes in Waves and select songs from Slow Decay on Wednesday, and playing Wormwood on Thursday. Kublai Khan, Orthodox and Dying Wish open both nights.
beabadoobee
Wednesday, December 1, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$20
London-based lo-fi singer-songwriter beabadoobee released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, last year and recently dropped her new EP, Our Extended Play. Christian Leave and BLACKSTARKIDS open.
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins
Wednesday, December 1, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$59.95-$89.95
Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn team up with Sara Watkins, who has won Grammys with her bands Nickel Creek and I’m With Her, and released her solo album, Under the Pepper Tree, in March.
Theo Bleckmann & Erik Deutsch
Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2, 6:30 & 9 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$35
About a decade ago, keyboardist Erik Deutsch began collaborating with vocalist and ECM recording artist Theo Bleckmann,. While they're both deft at jazz, they'll be delving into a wide range of repertoire at Dazzle. Saxophonist Sly5thAve, who's part of the hip-hop group Ghost-Note, will also join the duo.
