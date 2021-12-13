The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

A lot of holiday shows are happening this week, including Barry Manilow at the Bellco Theatre, Chris Isaak at the Paramount Theatre, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at the Mission Ballroom and DeVotchKa and the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall. Also on tap this week are Jerry Joseph at Globe Hall and The Toasters at HQ.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Barry Manilow
Tuesday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$19.75-$229.75
Iconic singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who has sold more than 85 million records as a solo artist worldwide, brings his full-scale holiday production A Very Barry Christmas to Denver.
Chris Isaak
Wednesday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$49.95-$99.95
Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak, who has been working on a new album in Nashville, stops in Denver as part of his American holiday tour. Expect some holiday classics as well as material from albums like San Francisco Days, Always Got Tonight and Forever Blue.
Jerry Joseph
Wednesday, December 15, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
Portland-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jerry Joseph, who's had many of his songs recorded by Widespread Panic, is touring in support of his latest effort, The Beautiful Madness, which was produced by Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood and also features members of that band. Graham Good, frontman for local funk-rock band Graham Good & the Painters, opens.
Louis Cole Big Band
Wednesday, December 15, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$20
A classically trained jazz musician and multi-instrumentalist, Los Angeles-based Louis Cole also knows his way around electronica and has performed on Thundercat's last two albums. Cole, who's also drummer and co-founder of indie-electronica duo Knower, is on tour with his big band, which delves deep into jazz-funk grooves.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Thursday, December 16, and Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$56.50-$99.50
Nathaniel Rateliff, who recently performed an acoustic rendition of Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" with Jon Batiste on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, has been playing holiday shows around Denver for the last decade with his various projects, including the last six years with the Night Sweats, who will celebrate the release on their new album, The Future. The legendary New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band opens on both nights.
Reverend Horton Heat
Thursday, December 15, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$19.99-$30
Dallas-based singer and guitar ace Reverend Horton Heat (born James Heath) has been leading his high-octane psychobilly band for more than three decades and has released a dozen studio albums, including the most recent effort, Whole New Life. California ska-punk act Voodoo Glow Skulls and Western swing/rockabilly band Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys are also on the bill.
The Toasters
Thursday, December 15, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$15-$100
Englishman Robert "Bucket" Hingley formed ska band The Toasters in New York City four decades ago, and his first show was opening for punk band Bad Brains. The Toasters have gone through many different members, with Hingley being the one constant member. Local ska bands Sorry Sweetheart and Skank Williams are also on the bill.
A Very DeVotchKa Holiday
Thursday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex
$15-$89
While DeVotchKa has performed with the Colorado Symphony five times before and released Live With the Colorado Symphony in 2012, this marks the band's first holiday symphonic concert event in Denver. They'll be performing new works and old favorites alike.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].