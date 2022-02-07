The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Rappers Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt bring their co-headlining ÑBA Leather World Tour to the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, February 9, while soul singer Allen Stone is at Summit on Tuesday, February 8. This week's lineup also includes Beth Hart, Dark Tranquility and Dead Orchids.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Beth Hart
Monday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$37.95-$69.95
Grammy-nominated singer Beth Hart, who's toured the world with Jeff Beck and Buddy Guy, headlines, while 22-year-old guitarist and singer-songwriter Quinn Sullivan opens.
Allen Stone
Tuesday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$30
Last November, soul artist Allen Stone released APART, which featured stripped-down arrangements of fan favorites as well as a cover of Bob Marley's "Is This Love."
Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt
Wednesday, February 9, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$45.50-$89.50
Illustrious rappers Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt bring their co-headlining ÑBA Leather World Tour to Denver. The Alchemist and Boldy James open the show.
Dark Tranquility
Thursday, February 10, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$25-$150
Dark Tranquillity, which formed more than three decades ago, is a pioneer of Gothenburg, Sweden's metal scene. Canadian metal band Kataklysm and Germany's Nailed to Obscurity are also on the bill.
Dead Orchids
Thursday, February 10, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10-$12
Denver psychedelic gothic soul band Dead Orchids headlines, with Doom Scroll, Fables of the Fall and Christopher Belanger opening.
Fareed Haque, Paul Wertico, Larry Gray
Thursday, February 10, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$35
Jazz guitar virtuoso Fareed Haque teams up with drummer Paul Wertico, who was a member of the Pat Metheny Group for nearly two decades, and bassist Larry Gray.
