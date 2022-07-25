The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Daddy Yankee brings the reggaetón to Ball Arena tonight while Cat Power plays the Ogden.
New Found Glory rocks the Fillmore on Tuesday, and The Shins play Red Rocks.
Next up for Red Rocks is Goo Goo Dolls, which begins a two-night run on Wednesday, while Rise Against plays Levitt Pavilion.
Round out the week with Black Star, which plays the Mission Ballroom on Thursday.
Daddy Yankee
Monday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$63-$193
Daddy Yankee is considered the king of Reggaeton, a Puerto Rican-born blend of hip-hop, Hispanic Caribbean music and Jamaican reggae rhythms with Spanish rapping and singing. He just released his seventh album Legendaddy, which is purportedly his last.
Cat Power
Monday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$35-$75
Some of her somber, blues-influenced music gets labeled as "sadcore," but Charlyn Marie "Chan" Marshall, also known as Cat Power, finds her music triumphant. Earlier this year, she released Covers, her eleventh studio album and third collection of cover songs.
S. Carey
Monday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
S. Carey plays drums in Bon Iver but has a fruitful solo career with his ethereal melodies. He released Break Me Open, his fourth solo record, earlier this year. Colorado artist Courtney Hartman opens the evening.
New Found Glory
Tuesday, July 26, 6:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$30-$55
New Found Glory found fame and fortune during the pop-punk craze of the ’90s and early aughts. People might remember Green Day and Blink-182 a bit more, but New Found Glory is also influential for the new wave of pop-punk bands adding to the genre. Be Well and Four Year Strong open the evening.
The Shins
Tuesday, July 26, 8 p.m.
18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.59-$79.50
It's the 21st birthday of the Shins' critically acclaimed 2011 album, Oh, Inverted World. The Albuquerque-born indie-rock band will be playing the record in its entirety. Portland, Oregon, folk trio Joseph opens the evening.
Goo Goo Dolls
Wednesday, July 27, 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m.
18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$85
Goo Goo Dolls started off as a punk band before changing its sound and becoming one of the biggest alternative acts of the 1990s. The band is currently working on its fourteenth studio album. Texas alt-rockers Blue October open Wednesday, with Los Angeles band Lifehouse on Thursday.
Rise Against
Wednesday, July 27, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$39.50-$98
Chicago melodic hardcore outfit Rise Against just released Nowhere Generation II, a follow-up EP to its ninth studio album, Nowhere Generation. The Used and Senses Fail are also on the bill.
Black Star
Thursday, July 28, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.50-$99.50
Black Star consists of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, who released some of the best indie hip-hop in the ’90s. They are back with a new record. The bill also gets you a pretty deep roster of ’90s indie rappers, including Dead Prez and Pharoahe Monch.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.