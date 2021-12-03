Denver Comes Alive returns to the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, December 4, for its second year and marks the world premiere of Ramble on Revival, featuring Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Steve Kimock and others, while Joe Russo's Almost Dead is at 1STBANK Center tonight. This week's lineup also includes Robert Glasper and Cory Henry at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and metal bands Opeth and Mastodon wrap up their co-headlining tour at the Mission.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Friday, December 3, 8 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$59.95
Two decades ago, keyboardist Marco Benevento and drummer Joe Russo formed the jazz-rock act Benevento/Russo Duo. Now, as Joe Russo's Almost Dead, they've been playing the music of the Grateful Dead, particularly some of the band's more complex tunes, with Ween bassist Dave Dreiwitz, singer Tom Hamilton (of Brothers Past and American Babies) and guitarist Scott Metzger.
The Railbenders
Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$22.50 to $25
Since forming The Railbenders more than two decades ago, Jim Dalton, Tyson Murray and company have been playing rowdy, high-octane hard country around these parts, fueled by a love of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, two legends among many that opener Jesse Dayton has worked with over the years. Dayton, who just released his memoir, Beaumonster, will also join Dalton for a brunch show at the Soiled Dove on Sunday, December 5.
Robert Glasper & Cory Henry
Friday, December 3, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$35.50 to $69.95
Hands down, Robert Glasper and Cory Henry are two of the most bad-ass keyboardists in the country, and this is rare chance to see the two of them on the same stage. Glasper, who's won four Grammys, knows his way around jazz, hip-hop and R&B, while Grammy-nominated Henry is also schooled in jazz as well as gospel and funk; he released Best of Me in September.
Allison Lorenzen
Saturday, December 4, 8 p.m.
Fort Greene, 321 East 45th Avenue
Donation
Allison Lorenzen, formerly of the dark-wave duo School Dance, celebrates the release of Tender, her solo debut that features Madeline Johnston (Midwife) and Daniel Patrick Henry (Memory Tapes). Bluebook opens with a solo set.
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
Saturday, December 4, 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$25.75
Austin art-rock band ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, which released its tenth album, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, last year, kicks off its first tour since the pandemic lockdown tonight.
Los Angeles garage-psych band Death Valley Girls opens.
Denver Comes Alive
Saturday, December 4, 5 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$29.50 to $99.50
Denver Comes Alive returns to the Mission Ballroom for its second annual event inspired by the vibrant live-music culture of New Orleans and its famed Jazz & Heritage Festival. It's also the world premiere of the new all-star band Ramble on Revival, featuring Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Steve Kimock, Holly Bowling, Jeff Sipe, Skerik and Jen Hartswick. Tank and the Bangas, Circles Around the Sun, Judith Hill and DJ Logic are also on the bill, and it's hosted by Ari Fink.
My Bluegrass Heart
Saturday, December 4, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$55 to $85
Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck celebrates the release of his new album, My Bluegrass Heart, with some of the biggest names in bluegrass: Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton. My Bluegrass Heart marks the third chapter in a decades-spanning trilogy that began with 1988's Drive and continued in 1999 with The Bluegrass Sessions.
24th Annual John Lennon/Beatles Memorial Sing-Along
Sunday, December 5, 2 to 5 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Free
A celebration of the Beatles and John Lennon a few days ahead of the 42nd anniversary of Lennon's death. Lyric sheets are provided, and all ages are welcome.
Opeth and Mastodon
Sunday, December 5, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.50 to $99
Swedish metal/progressive rock act Opeth and Atlanta metal band Mastodon, which just released Hushed and Grim, wrap up their co-headlining tour tonight. Swiss avant-garde metal act Zeal & Ardor opens.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]